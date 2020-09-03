Elizabeth Jo Hoagland, age 93 of Clarksville, TN passed away August 30, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare.

Jo was born April 22, 1927 in Clarksville, TN to the late Turner Swell Hunter and Agnes Beatrice Jeannette Hunter. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Hoagland; son, Charles H. Hoagland; grandson, Matthew Hendricks and sister Lucille Hunter Thomas.

Jo was a member of Madison Street United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Willard Blue Sunday School Class. She was a 1945 graduate of Clarksville High and attended Austin Peay State University. She was a secretary for Haverling Central School in Bath, NY and the Chamber of Commerce in Salina, KS. She was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was also member of the P.E.O Sisterhood of Salina, KS. And the Student Club of Federation of Women’s Club in Clarksville, TN.

Jo is survived by her daughters, Vickie (Dick) Baker and Karen Hoagland; grandchildren, Erin (Cary) Gaynor, Jessica Duniway, Brian Hendricks, Charles T. Hoagland, Aeon D. Hoagland and seven great grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held September 12, 2020 at 12 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be September 12, 2020 from 10 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be held at a later date at Gypsum Hill Cemetery in Salina, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Madison Street United Methodist Church, 319 Madison St, Clarksville, TN 37040

