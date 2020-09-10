Milton L. Evans, age 49 of Bath, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home.

Born on February 17, 1971 in Rochester, NY, he was the son of the late Milton and Patricia (Hyer) Evans. Milton was a graduate of Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Florida. He married Cynthia Mullaney on March 6th, 1999. Milton was a business owner, owning and operating Evans Cable Contracting of Bath. Milton spent 15 years working at Corning Incorporated, as a Voice and Data Technician. He loved helping his co-workers and troubleshooting to resolve trouble tickets.

Milton loved bowling, and had many friends and acquaintances he made throughout his more than 40-year bowling career. Milton was well known for his energetic sense of humor, and his love for making people laugh. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his family and friends, and helping others, while doing

his best to never need help himself.

Milton is survived by his children of whom he was most proud, Patricia Davidson, Anthony Evans, and Briannah Evans, his wife Cindy Mullaney-Evans, his sisters Debbie Kruse (Curtis), and Pamela Anderson of Norborne, MO, his sister Christina Drake (Charles) of Campbell, NY, and his brother Ellwood Andrews (Gayle) of Rayville, MO, special siblings Jody Best, Carl Overhiser (Shirley), Marion Overhiser, and Joy Goodsell, mother-in-law, Mary Mullaney, sisters-in-law Christine Mullaney, and Colleen Arnold (Aric), godfather Ruel Clifton, as well as several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and beloved cousins.

In addition to his parents, Milton was predeceased by his great grandparents June and Dayton Crawford, his adopted parents Jim and Mickie Dieter, his godmother Maria Clifton, special siblings James Overhiser I, and Donald Best, father-in-law William Mullaney Sr., brother-in-law William Mullaney Jr. and best friends Anthony Clifton, Michael Rentas, Thomas I. Woolever Jr., and Gary Randall.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm and 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning. A private funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will take place in the family plot in Chapel Knoll Cemetery, Painted Post on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Milton’s name may be sent to: Fundraiser for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ‘1-800-273-TALK (8255)’.