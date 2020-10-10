Obituaries

Jane E. Geyer Jane E. Geyer

, age 69, of Bath, NY passed away, Friday October 2, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 7, 1951 in Bath, NY the daughter of the late Winton and Gloria (Cook) Knowles. Jane worked as the manager of Burger King in Bath and was one of the first female General Managers for the District, which included Bath, Painted Post and Watkins Glen, NY. She also was the manager of Kentucky Fried Chicken in Bath years ago. She was a member and past council member of the Bethel Assembly of God Church in Bath. Jane assisted her husband with the Savona Cinderella Softball League for many years. She also sat on numerous school boards beginning in Savona and continued through the merger of the Campbell and Savona School Districts. She enjoyed her animals, dancing, quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting along with spending time in her flower gardens and swimming pool. Her family was everything to her, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She cherished holidays together with family and traveling to the ocean.

She is survived by her husband of fifty plus years, Jack Geyer of Bath, NY, son Scott Geyer of Bath and his children, Raquell, Emily and Olivia Geyer, daughter Tina (Terry) Learn of Bath, and their children, Amber (Troy) Goho, Abigail (Kearnan) Kulow, Lawerence Learn, Jessica (Josh) Austin and Veronica (Stephen) Smith, daughter Crystal (Jeremy) Woodworth of Big Flats, NY and their children, Wesley, Devin and Samantha Woodworth, nine great grandchildren, three brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be held at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her name may be made to the foodbankst.org and pawzandpurrz.org.