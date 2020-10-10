Obituaries

Norma J. Wilson Norma J. Wilson

BATH, NY | , 91, of Bath, NY passed away peacefully at her home on October 4, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1929 in Bath, NY. She was the daughter of Charles H. and Cora Osbourne Slater.

Norma graduated from Haverling High School. She worked at Michael Sterns, M&R Restaurant, Chat-a-Wyle Restaurant, Ducon, Jewel Box, and retired from MJ Ward. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. She loved reading and playing cards. In her younger years she enjoyed bingo and was one of the top woman bowlers in the area. She had been the treasurer of the Bath Bowling Association.

Norma was predeceased by her parents Charles and Cora Slater and brothers Fordyce, Phillip and Carl Slater and husbands Robert Houghtaling, Eugene Rynearson and Lawrence Wilson.

She is survived by her sons Robert Houghtaling (Cynthia Stevens) of Pittsford, NY, Donald Houghtaling (Sandra Gerhart Dinehart) of Naples, NY and her daughters Shirley Schmitt (Klaus) of Naples, NY and Sandra Morrison (Eugene) of Hammondsport, NY. Surviving also are 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

33 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT ONE TIME. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AND THE USE OF HAND SANITIZER AFTER ENTERING.

Friends may call at Bond-Davis Funeral Home in Bath on Wednesday October 7 at 11am for a brief memorial followed by a graveside memorial at Fairview Cemetery, Towelsville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corp.