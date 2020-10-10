Obituaries

Tena Lydia Marie Billings Tena Lydia Marie Billings

, age 62, of Bath, NY died unexpectedly on October 5, 2020, at home. Tena was born December 28, 1957 in Storm Lake, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Loraine Noack. She was a graduate of CCC. Tena was a Registered Nurse and recently retired from Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Bath. She enjoyed cooking and sewing, and was an avid quilter. Tena loved flowers and bird watching.

She is survived by her husband David R. Billings, son Trevor Margeson; step-daughters, Nicole Bell and Connie Billings, step-son David M. Billings; grandchildren, Syble Billings, Derek Bell, Logan Bell and Cadella Billings, sister Tammy Huber, nephew David Trowbridge and her dog Jimmy. At her request there will be no services. Fagan's Funeral Home of Bath is in charge of the arrangements.