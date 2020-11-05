Barbara J. Putman

Barbara J. Putman, age 78, of Bath, NY died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. She was born August 2, 1942 in Wheeler, NY the daughter of the late Walter and Orpha (Applebee) Clark. Barb retired from the Bath VAMC where she worked in Dietary. She was an avid crocheter and loved playing Bingo and going to the Casino's. She will be remembered for her hard working mentality and willingness to help others.

She is survived by her children; Daniel (Cheryl) Smalt, Gary (Jennifer) Smalt, Ronnie (Tracey) Smalt and Joe (Cathy) Smalt; her cat Zoey; sisters, Cathy (Alyre) Lausier and Ann Klose, brother Larry Clark and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband Joseph Smalt Sr. and sisters and brothers.

Family and friends were invited to call at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm followed by a funeral service at 3:00 pm. Her ashes will be interred in the Mitchellesville Cemetery.

Published on November 05, 2020