Dennis Crawford

AVOCA - Dennis Crawford, 78, of Chase Street, passed away Wednesday afternoon (October 28, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Born in Oyster Bay, N.Y. on Nov. 8, 1941, he was a son of the late Joseph and Ruth (VanVorris) Crawford. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Ruth Smith and five brothers, Joseph, William, Raymond, Robert and Richard Crawford.

He did carpentry work for many years with Bob Craig and was also employed at Mercury Aircraft in Hammondsport. Dennis had a natural talent for all forms of woodworking.

He loved fishing and hunting with family and friends. Wherever he went he made friends and would help anyone and everyone. Dennis always had a smile and could make you laugh. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His loving family includes his wife of 44 years, Sandy Crawford; one son, Vincent Crawford of Avoca; one daughter, Colleen Crawford of Rochester, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Austin Crawford of Sodus, N.Y., Alyssa and Matt Fox of Canandaigua, N.Y., Brynne Palmer of Erin, N.Y., Bradyn Crawford of Avoca, Brennan Matarazzo of Avoca; one great-granddaughter, Noelle Fox of Canandaigua, N.Y.; four brothers, Donald Crawford of Waverly, N.Y., Gerald Crawford of Ozark, Alabama, Roland (Carol) Crawford of Oyster Bay, N.Y., Bruce Crawford of Sayre, Pa.; three sisters, Joan (Joe) Galasso of Milan, Pa., Linda (Michael) King of Holly, Colo., and Sharon (Pete) Abrams of Westhampton Beach, N.Y.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Ray Bellows of Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Avoca Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dennis Crawford.

Calling hours were 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) at the Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca where a private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family

Online condolences or remembrances of Dennis are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Published on November 05, 2020