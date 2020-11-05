Therese C.M. Quirion

Therese C.M. Quirion, age 74 of Bath, New York, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 with her family by her side. She is survived by her beloved husband, Norman Quirion, and loving daughter, Diane Quirion. Therese was predeceased by her parents, Gerard and Diane Mailloux, of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, a brother, Laurent Mailloux of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and a sister, Marie Paul Mailloux, of Trois Rivieres, Quebec, Canada.

Therese was born in Notre Dame du Lac, Quebec, Canada. She graduated from Teacher’s College in Sherbrooke, Quebec where she taught science and math at an exclusive girls’ school in Sherbrooke. Her life took an unexpected turn in early 1969, when she met Norman Quirion, a friend of her brother, who was studying at the university of Ottawa. The friendly acquaintance soon turned to romance, and after 18 months of courtship, Therese accepted Norm’s marriage proposal, and the two embarked on what would be a 50-year marriage of love and adventure.

The couple wed on September 26, 1970, and shortly thereafter, Norm was called to active duty with the US Air Force. The new bride, speaking only limited English, moved to Montgomery, AL, where she later gave birth to her only child, named after her mother, Diane. In the years that ensued, Therese’s command of English gradually improved, adding a touch of southern warmth to her charming French accent. Norm’s service brought the couple to San Antonio, Texas, then to Columbus, Ohio, where Norm accepted an honorable discharge from service, and the couple transitioned to civilian life. Norm joined the Bath VA as Clinical Psychologist in 1974, and Therese dedicated herself to her family as a full-time mother and devoted wife.

Her smile was as big as her heart, when she enthusiastically greeted you with her signature, “My Darlings!” A member of the American Legion Auxiliary and 13- year volunteer at the Bath VA, Therese enjoyed giving back to our US Veterans, for whom she held the ultimate respect. A gifted pianist and accordion player, she enjoyed filling the home with music in her free time. She later developed a keen interest in playing video games, and in her unique soften joked that the culmination of her life experiences could best be summed up in two words,” Game Over”.

Per Therese’s wishes, there will be no services, but she will live on in the hearts of her family and dear friends. Her passing was dignified and peaceful, thanks to the caring professionals of CareFirst NY hospice, and the family requests that donations be sent in lieu of flowers to:

CareFirst

3805 Meads Creek Road

Painted Post, NY 14870

Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.

Published on November 05, 2020