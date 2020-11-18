Arline M. Filkins

SAVONA, NY.; Arline M. Filkins, 85, passed away on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the Steuben Centers. She was born on August 13, 1935 in Newburg, NY the daughter of the late Walter Zimmerman and Lillian Tears Zimmerman.

Arline was very active in the Savona Federated Church and the United Baptist Woman’s Group. She helped with the church dinners and activities.

She enjoyed counting her grandkids.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Harold Filkins, and 3 daughters Diane Harrington, Deborah Stanton and Vicki Stanton.

She is survived by the Tasta, DeArmitt and Filkins Families and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be made in her memory to the Savona Federated Church 20 Church Street Savona, NY 14879.

Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.

Published on November 19, 2020