Beverly J. Rice

HAMMONDSPORT - Beverly J. Rice, 81, a longtime resident of Hammondsport, N.Y. passed away on Monday (Nov. 9, 2020). Beverly was born to Harold and Anna (Saltsman) Palmer on Jan. 22, 1939 in the town of Bath, N.Y.

Beverly retired from the Steuben County Infirmary after 23 years of working as a CNA. Prior to being a CNA, Beverly was a waitress at the GrapeVine in Hammondsport, N.Y. where she met her husband Harold Rice.

Beverly enjoyed traveling. Her and Harold went on many trips, where she discovered her love for gambling while visiting Las Vegas. She also enjoyed live entertainment and shopping. Beverly had a great love for cats and dogs (especially cocker spaniels). Beverly was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with family. She will be missed by all who knew her, family and friends alike.

She is survived by her children, Valerie Bills, Steven (Tammy) Perkins, Dawn Gardiner and step daughter, Tonya Moore. She is also survived by her brother, Fran (Darlene) Smith; her sister, Penny (David) Ackley; and by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Beverly was preceded in passing by her husband, Harold R. Rice; her parents, Anna and Francis Smith and father, Harold Palmer (killed in WWII).

Beverly was laid to rest in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Hammondsport, N.Y. beside her husband, Harold. Burial was attended only by family per her request. Due to the current COVID restrictions her Celebration of Life has been postponed. Family and friends will be notified when the time comes.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Finger Lakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St., Bath, N.Y. 14810.

The LaMarche Funeral Home, 35 Main St., Hammondsport, N.Y. is honored to assist Beverly’s family with the arrangements.

Published on November 19, 2020