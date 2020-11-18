Cheryl Lynn French

Cheryl Lynn French, 59, of Chesterfield VA., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Cheri graduated from Haverling High School in 1979 and VCU in 1983. She worked for the Virginia State Attorney General and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. She loved history as well as reading. She was a 51-year member of the A.L.A. Unit #173 in Bath. She is survived by her mother, Victoria Milton (Richard); sister, Laurale “Missy” Migliore and brother, Robert M. (Donna) French of Chesterfield, VA. Three aunts, one uncle, two nephews, two nieces, three great nephews, one great niece, and several cousins. Cheri was predeceased by her father, Robert W. French. A family memorial service was held on November 1, 2020 with her brother officiating. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart/Stroke/Cancer Assoc., Hospice Care and/or SPCA.

Published on November 19, 2020