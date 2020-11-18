Donald L. Herrington

Donald L. Herrington, 72, of Hammondsport, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Davenport & Taylor in Bath after several years of courage and persistence to maintain his independence following brain aneurysm surgery in 1999.

Born on July 15, 1948 in Troupsburg, NY, Don was the son of the late Sherman B. and Gertrude M. (Cady) Herrington. He attended Troupsburg Central School.

Don was a farmer and spent many years working alongside his father on a dairy farm and was later employed by the Hopkins Dairy in Bath, NY. He received a Certificate of Membership issued by Sire Power Corp. certifying him to perform artificial insemination services.

Surviving is the mother of his children, Sara Overhiser, his daughter, Mary Collmer of Savona, his son, Michael Herrington of North Carolina, his granddaughter, Allison Albers, his sisters, Barbara (Raymond) Morseman of Bath and Ina (Elwin) Cramer of Elmira along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters and brothers in law, Beatrice and Elwyn Ingersoll and Beverly and Rudolph Hauptman and sister Sharon Eddy.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodhull Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.

Published on November 19, 2020