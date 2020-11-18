Patricia Armstrong MacDougal

AVOCA - Patricia Armstrong MacDougal, age 82, passed away Sunday evening, (Nov.15, 2020) at her home following a brief resumption of her battle with cancer.

Born in Bath, N.Y. on Valentine’s Day, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Maynard and Ida Bernice (Morehouse) Armstrong. She graduated from Avoca Central School in 1956 where she was active in sports and cheerleading, Leader’s Club, and Student Council. She attended Rochester Business Institute before marrying her life-long love, Donald N. MacDougal, Jr. on March 15, 1957 and joining him in Toledo, Ohio, where he served in the Coast Guard.

After returning to Avoca in 1960, Patricia worked at Avoca Central School, Steuben County Courthouse, and at Bath Loan Company for a number of years while raising her children and also served as a Girl Scout leader for several years. She spent many happy summers at the family cottage on Keuka Lake and always enjoyed swimming in any body of water she could find. She and her husband took many trips across the country and into Canada and especially enjoyed the Florida Keys. Since retiring, she has spent her time between her home in Avoca and her home in Zephyrhills, Florida and has enjoyed playing golf, riding her bike, doing water aerobics, and visiting casinos, where she always had good luck and modest winnings. She was also a great card player and enjoyed playing euchre and pitch with her family. To all who knew her, she was much, much more than can be captured here.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Joan (Armstrong) Shill Graves and her granddaughter, Sara Beth Schoonmaker. In addition to her husband of 63 years, she is survived by her brother, Richard Armstrong (Lynn), her daughters, Pamela Schoonmaker (Ted) of Lexington, N.C., Terry Massey (David) of Atlanta, Ga.; her son, Gregory MacDougal (Pam) of Charlotte, N.C.; three grandchildren, Natalie Chaney (John), Samantha Steuber (Chris), and Scott MacDougal; as well as three great-grandchildren, MacKenzie and Roman Chaney and Kaje Steuber. A lifelong animal lover, she shared that with her family and is also survived by dozens of “furbabies”. She also leaves behind many grieving in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends both here in N.Y. and in Florida.

Due to COVID, there will be no public calling hours. Relatives and friends will meet to remember her this summer, with a date yet to be determined.

The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca is honored to assist Patricia’s family with the arrangements.

Online condolences or remembrances of Patricia are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

Published on November 19, 2020