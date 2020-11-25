Elva May Drehmer

Elva May Drehmer left this world on November 21, 2020 at AbsolutCare Three Rivers in Painted Post, NY. She was born on August 13, 1931 in Savona NY, to Albert and Doris Campbell. She married the love of her life, Mark R. Drehmer on March 25, 1950.

She is survived by her daughter Teresa (Phil) Jacobus; sons Gary (Kathy) Drehmer, Kevin (Sally) Drehmer, and Keith Drehmer; brother Albert (Connie) Campbell Jr.; grandchildren Patrick and Tambri Filkins, Joshua and Kyle Drehmer, Jason Drehmer and Cody Sanford; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Mark Drehmer; son Randy Drehmer; daughter Cheryl Drehmer Faucett; parents Albert and Doris Campbell; sisters Onnolee Fowler, Alberta Reynolds, Martha “Mitzi” Bartholomew, and Pauline “Polly” Seager.

Elva graduated Savona Central School in 1949 and often reminded her children that she was valedictorian, by reciting the speech she gave at her graduation. She so enjoyed visiting with family and friends over a cup of coffee, a game of cards, and/or putting a puzzle together. She was masterful at putting meals together of any size to accommodate family or guests at holidays, planned events, or surprise visits.

Anyone and everyone were always welcome at Elva’s. By her actions and her words, she never stopped being “Mom” to her children and others, completely undeterred by the level of necessity of those words and actions. She made it abundantly clear time and again that she loved ALL her children equally. However, all her children secretly knew that

Keith was her favorite. And, she held a special place in her heart for all of her grandchildren. Her grandchildren viewed her as ageless. She was always interested in what they were doing, attentive, encouraging and, at times demanding. Elva could be a real spitfire. For all of this, Mom, Grandma, Elva was truly loved and will be immeasurably missed.

Due to COVID 19 and the restrictions currently in effect, a celebration of Elva’s life will be announced and held at a later date. Charitable contributions are suggested to two organizations that have always been of significant interest to Elva: The Geisinger Cancer Institute and the National Kidney Foundation.

Published on November 26, 2020