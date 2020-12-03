Geraldine L. “Gerry” Percy

HAMMONDSPORT – Geraldine L. “Gerry” Percy, 96, passed away on Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at The Manor at Seneca Hill Nursing Home in Oswego, N.Y.

She was born Dec. 21, 1923, the daughter of the late Daniel and Pauline Alger in Hornell, N.Y.

Gerry was married for 66 years to her loving husband, Gervin Percy, who passed away in 2011. She has two surviving children, Linda (James) Richards of Arvada, Colo. and Dan (Sherrie) Percy of Waleska, Ga. She was predeceased by her youngest daughter, Carol (James) Holden in 2019.

Her extended family included six grandchildren; Tammy (Joe) Reynolds, Kimberly Zimmer, Denise (Kearn) Walker, Rebecca (Dan) Turton, Stacy (Chad) Upson, and Sam (Jean) Percy. It also includes 13 great-grandchildren. Gerry was predeceased by her sister, Evelyn Percy and brother Raymond Alger.

A private viewing will be held at the LaMarche Funeral Home. 35 Main St., Hammondsport. A graveside service, officiated by Rev. Paul J. Rowley, was held Friday (Dec. 4, 2020) at 1:00 pm at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hammondsport.

Online condolences or remembrances of Gerry are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc.

The LaMarche Funeral Home is honored to assist Gerry’s family with the arrangements.

