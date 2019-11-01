To the residents of the 9th Ward and the City of Hornell:

You may have read in one of our forms of media the endorsement of my opponent for 9th Ward Alderman. The fact that I am responding is very out of character of me, however, I feel it is merited in this case. In that endorsement some comments were aimed directly toward me and my character. These types of comments are intended to create a divisive environment in the community and in local politics. We don't need a divisive environment on any level, especially not in our Hornell community.

A person doesn’t work for Alstom, Hornell’s biggest economic contributor for 27 years (as I have) without being honest, having integrity and a strong work ethic. My honesty, integrity and work ethic were instilled in me by my parents, both of whom were actively involved in bettering the City of Hornell and worked into their 80’s; an age when most people are retired. These traits are facets of who I am and will only benefit how I contribute to the Common Council.

I am sure that the people of the 9th Ward share the same concerns as I do: safe neighborhoods, well-maintained properties, bridge and street repairs, as well as the fate of the St. James Hospital building.

I have spent time these last few months going door-to-door in the 9th Ward, reaching out to the residents and hearing their concerns.

I am dedicated to bridging the gap between neighbors, wards, and political parties. At the end of the day, we are all residents of this great community and we need to work together to make it even better. If elected I will collaborate with the Mayor and the Council to address the needs of the 9th Ward and the City of Hornell.

I should make it clear I agree that it takes honesty, integrity and a strong work ethic to get the job done. If elected I will dedicate my term to prove to the residents of the 9th Ward and the City of Hornell that I was the right candidate for this position.

I look forward to your support on Nov. 5th for 9th Ward Alderman.

Ron Nasca,

Hornell