Addition to North Hornell School is unnecessary

The Lincoln School was closed around 1980, or 40 years ago. The Columbian School was built about 50 years ago and has not been fully utilized the last 10 years.

Fifty years ago the graduating class was around 300 students, 20-25 years ago the graduating class was 175-200 students. The last 10 years we are lucky to have 100 students graduate. Thirty years ago Hornell athletic teams were Class A, the last 20 years we have been Class B, and next year Hornell will be Class C.

What does this all mean?

Answer: Hornell students are declining at a very fast rate, and no new buildings are necessary or needed. When students graduate from high school or college, they don’t come back or stay in Hornell. There are not that many good job opportunities available. The biggest employers are the school system and Alstom. Heaven help us if Alstom doesn’t get new contracts.

With less revenue being received by Albany and Washington, money for education is in jeopardy. There was an article a month ago in the Rochester D&C about education aide for NYS, how the determination and formula is used and how rural school districts like Hornell are being penalized. Hornell is basically a retirement community with most people living on a fixed income. We need our school capital reserve to offset big school tax increases because of less money from Albany and Washington.

The capital reserve is our money, please SAVE it for a rainy day! I have talked with several senior citizens and retirees, and they all are against the plan to build five new classrooms costing $4.4 million and using $2.4 to $1.4 million of capital reserve. They all say use the existing space at the Columbian School. It is much cheaper than building. The rent is no way to offset the cost of new buildings that will be vacant in 10-15 years.

Has the School Board researched how many children were born in Hornell each year for the last 5-10 years? School Board: Please reconsider your idea of wasting the Hornell taxpayers’ money and use the existing space at the Columbian School for 4-year-olds in PreK.

Jon Cleveland,

Hornell