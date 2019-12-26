Half a dozen years ago, when this writer was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, Spectator City Editor Neal Simon asked for occasional updates about the progress of personal skirmishes with the malady.

Somewhat surprisingly, people followed the articles because of their own personal scuffles with Parkinson’s, an incurable disease that eventually impacts every movement that victims suffer. Judging from the number of comments I have received, many Steuben County residents read this newspaper and struggle through their own Parkinson’s diagnoses.

Simon and this writer hope that personal descriptions of symptoms would guide more readers to understand the meaning of wrestling with the incurable.

Inadvertently hurling crockery and embarrassing explanations of a flailing left hand to people being interviewed became more frequent. My thanks and probably the gratitude of people who quietly offer explanations of similarly unusual movement during face-to-face meetings.

Many of those readers now have one-word definitions of those awkward movements…Parkinson’s…during face-to-face meetings. Dozens of area school administrators and educators have heard the definition because of the number of times this reporter, who writes about area schools for The Spectator, has mentioned the one-word cause of a bouncing hand or tapping foot in those gatherings..

Sometimes explanations are more dramatic. The best most recent example of drama occurred early last month after a meeting with Jesse Harper, Arkport Central superintendent. The meeting about school issues was cordial and informative for the reporter.

Post interview, exiting through the campus front entrance with School Board President Patrick Flaitz became unforgettable: I stumbled over a slight rise along the front edge of the entrance sidewalk and went down face first in one of the first snow accumulations of the season. The rise is barely a third of an inch high but it dropped me face-first like a stone onto a two-inch accumulation of icy snow, sprained fingers in each hand, started a dozen streams of bloody gore, created half a dozen bloody knee rashes the size of half dollars, tore pants, shirt and suit jacket plus left me immobile for half a minute.

A mother and daughter whom I don’t know reddened a dozen paper handkerchiefs absorbing the bloody fall-out. Belated thanks to both of them.

The good news: Flaitz is as strong as an ox and pulled the injured reporter off the ground with no help from the victim.

The drive home to Canisteo was relatively fast and bloody as I oozed gore onto the steering wheel, driver’s seat, left-hand door plus window controls and quickly decided home was preferable to a hospital emergency room.

Several weeks and sporadic sleep were the slow curative. Several pieces of torn clothing had to be discarded and my wife cleaned remaining blazes of red on the driver’s seat and car interior. Meanwhile, the vexation and cure lay in the waiting.

The predictable last evidence of the accident were half a dozen half-dollar sized scabs on my knees and a stubborn left index finger tip that remains painfully sensitive to the extremes of typing and touching anything more solid than a fresh piece of bread.

To those who endure my shaking with stoic silence, thanks. Someday soon, I hope, our silence and patience will be rewarded with a lapsed memory and hopeful sign that my Parkinson’s is leaving the Canisteo neighborhood.

I hope.

Al Bruce covers area school districts and reports education news for The Spectator.