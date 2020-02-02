I miss Kmart.

On these long. cold winter nights I miss having someplace to go to roll a cart around an aisle and complain about the Spring stuff that is already taking over the displays and check out the winter stuff that is on final, low, low discount.

It was fun and it was a way to while away the time and maybe pick up a bargain or two.

It is so easy to look at the empty Kmart plaza and the few empty or non-utilized store fronts in downtown Wellsville and think the village is going downhill. It is easy to be pessimistic in January.

But it is only the January blues. A lot of good things have also been taking place, not only in Wellsville, but throughout the county.

Recently Dawn Reilly cut the ribbon on the Mornin’ Glory Artisan Boutique at 112 North Main Street, next to The Chamber of Commerce office, in Wellsville.

According to the news story in The Spectator, Mornin’ Glory has brought the products of 12 vendors together under one roof. The artisans and crafters hail from near and far, with many local to Allegany County and others from Cattaraugus and Steuben County. Mornin’ Glory is also offering a large variety of classes in its sewing craft studio area.

Reilly explained that the new boutique has 12 different vendors, from purses and quilts from Allegany, to fudge from Cranberry Confections in Addison.

She said, “There’s so much talent in the local people we have here. Not only do we have so many vendors coming in, we have a huge sewing studio. We have our first cricket class. That to me is the most exciting, because we’re going to have sewing classes for teens as well as small kids and adults. We have Paint and Hang coming here. We have classes every Tuesday night for succulents, herbs and all these wonderful things and making them into a craft for all ages.”

The items in the store run from small trinkets to large artwork. It gives local artisans and craftsmen a place to market their goods.

It joins other boutiques on Main Street that specialize in specific merchandise, such as From the Hart, that just put up a nice sign, and The Wellsville Brewing Company.

Soon the Kent Beer Company will be opening its doors on Jones Road in Andover. According to its Facebook page, “The Tap Room is coming together. Each day we get closer and closer to opening our doors and pouring those first pints. Stay tuned for the official opening date.”

They have beers like the Mud Shark, Pruner’s Pale Ale, Farmer’s Breakfast, and Giant Pumpkin Ale. Notice a theme here? They also have Raspberry Blond, Hoppy Brown, Sledge-O-Matic, You’re Brewing It Wrong and Secret Fort IPA. They’re also offering items for sale such as hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers.

I wonder if there will be any trading back and forth between the two breweries, but then maybe that would undercut the idea of a craft beer.

At the recent Planning Board meeting they announced the new businesses and changes in businesses. There are new Dollar Generals in Andover and Friendship and one being considered for Angelica. Mike’s on the Corner in Scio opened in 2019 and offers hearty grilled food. There’s a new Beauty Boutique and Salon, and after a brief closing King Wok‘s new management reopened the business. Wellsville Technologies opened, and Gaylord’s Guns and Ammo opened in Andover. The new Rise Above studio in Wellsville offers a variety of solutions for better health, everything from yoga to nutritional information.

I also hear by the grapevine that one of my fondest wishes may be coming true. It is possible that a Mexican restaurant will be opening in Wellsville in the near future, and it won’t be one of those plastic places that serves pseudo Mexican food, but instead will be serving the real thing.

The first time I tried Mexican food I was in Fort Worth, Texas while visiting my sister. She and her friend took my parents and me to an authentic Mexican restaurant located somewhere on Lake Worth. I know it was authentic Mexican food because all I tasted was hot, no flavor, just hot. It was good.

I’ll be one of the first in line when the doors open.

Some empty store fronts and businesses don’t mean Wellsville is dying. It means Wellsville is changing. One Chamber of Commerce director told me that a healthy Main Street is always in flux. While we may miss some of the businesses from the past, it doesn’t mean that we won’t be making new memories with the new businesses in the future.

The one constant in this world is that things change.

Kathryn Ross is a longtime reporter and columnist at The Spectator and the Wellsville Daily Reporter.