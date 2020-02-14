Reader shares story that restores faith in humanity

I would like to share with the community the honesty, integrity and kindness of a young man, recently.

I had taken my saved coins from home to run them through Wegmans coin machine. Well the coin machine will make you an Amazon card, a Target card and many other store cards, but for some crazy reason, not a Wegmans card, so I put the open container in the grocery cart, put my purse on top of it, to keep curious people away, and shopped a little.

After about 15 minutes, I left the store with a few groceries and my coins. I had another duty, to go home and retrieve the house key of friends, so I could let their dog outside for a bit while they were away. That took longer than I expected, but eventually I was able to return home. I opened the back car door to get my groceries and the money, but the money wasn’t there. I couldn’t believe it! After sitting in the car for a few minutes, I called Wegmans and said, “Probably this is a silly call and you won’t be able to help me,” but (I then related the story to the girl at the service desk.) Her reply was, “Oh yes, we have your coins here! Someone found them outside and brought them to the office.”

Eventually, I was told it was a young boy who works there, and he didn’t want the notoriety. I want him to know how much I appreciate him. He is headed down a good path in life when considering his honesty and kindness. I also want to thank Wegmans because somehow they must have given the impression to this boy that honesty is the best policy. Hopefully, his parents began that thought.

I feel so uplifted and inspired! Then I went up, got the coins back and went home and counted them. The total was $76. When I went to Steuben Trust Bank for some coin wrappers, they told me that many times, people have found envelopes in the parking lot and have returned them with hundreds, and sometimes, thousands of dollars in them. Isn’t it wonderful to know that those special people are surrounding us? God is good and so are they!

Joan Coleman,

Hornell