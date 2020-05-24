Dear Governor,

At a Zoom meeting of the Wellsville Area Ministerial Association on May 13th, I was given the task to write to you about our concerns about how the PAUSE orders are impacting Allegany County. First of all, let me say that I realize you are in an extremely difficult situation, and more unsolicited advice is probably not very high on your wish list. No matter what you do, you will be criticized and probably blamed for many deaths. One thing all the pastors at the meeting agreed on was that we and our churches ought to be praying for you more.

That being said, the Ministerial Association wanted me to write an appeal to you concerning two issues. The first is that we believe that in the present coronavirus crisis, which appears to be causing a mental health crisis which will cause significant “despair deaths,” deaths attributed to alcohol, drugs and/or suicide, keeping churches closed is unwise. The first place people usually turn to for help in crisis situations are the church and clergy. Mental health professionals are raising the alarm, but research from past crises, such as 9/11, show that far more people turned to clergy and churches for help than turned to mental health professionals. Anything that makes churches or clergy unavailable at a time like this would appear to be counterproductive. For that reason we believe churches, while following mitigation and social distancing guidelines, should be allowed to reopen in the first phase of reopening those things that have been shut down.

The second issue I was asked to appeal was the treatment of Allegany County. We are an extremely rural county, with just over 46,000 people. We have almost no public transportation, no large cities, and we are widely spread out. That is probably the reason that we so far have had only one coronavirus death and, at last count, 45 active confirmed coronavirus cases, with most of the people being tested being found not to have the virus. And although I am sure there are some asymptomatic cases, having only one confirmed case per 1,000 people certainly puts us in a different situation than New York City or Buffalo. I keep hearing decisions are going to be made based on the data, but the decisions being made about Allegany County are being made based on the data coming from Buffalo, where the data is extremely different.

I would appreciate the courtesy of a reply.

Pastor Dan Kenyon, Wellsville Bible Church

Other Pastors endorsing this letter:

Gene Miller, York’s Corners Mennonite Church

Ray Oberst, The Family Church, Wellsville

Tom Brazell, Wellsville Full Gospel Church

Tom Kristoffersen, Presbyterian Church of Wellsville

Elva Cornell, United Methodist Church of Allentown

Eric Ash, First Trinity Lutheran Church

Phil Barner, Andover Alliance Church

Robin George, Brookside Wesleyan Church

Mike Brady, Hallsport Christian Church

John Francisco, Riverside Assembly of God

Jon Schink, Crosstown Alliance

Carl Kemp, Knight’s Creek Evangelical Methodist Church

Chris Hufnagel, Wellsville Seventh Day Adventist Church

Ron Isaman, First United Methodist Church of Wellsville

James Hartwell, Pastor Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church