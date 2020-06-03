I am VERY concerned about the Hornell Public library on Genesee Street. Many people are not aware that is is presently closed and has no funding to use for operation.

There will be a mail-in ballot for June 9, where we can all vote to provide some funding for a school district tax levy. That is different from a school tax. The tax levy is the basis for determining the tax rate for each of the cities, towns or villages that make up a school district.

I hope everybody voting will check into it before the vote, and will vote for the money to be given to the library, so it can operate as a library should operate.

There are so any people who use that building consistently. There are small children, with their parents; older children, now able to go without their parents, high school and college students, older adults whose children now have their own families. Sometimes they meet there, while enjoying the library. Story time is very popular and the children (young and old) always look forward to it.

In addition, the New York State Education Corporations Libraries are subject to a wide range of federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations. While trustees cannot be expected to understand all the details of every pertinent law, they should be familiar enough with the major legal issues to be assured that their library is always in compliance. The reason for these regulations, is for the sake of our children’s education. No school can have every single important book on its shelves. Public libraries make up the difference.

If the local library doesn’t have the one that is needed, they can order it from another one in another locality, for the patron.

Also, your library, along with others, has computers, that the students are able to use for understanding.

Every library board is also required to approve and file an annual State Report with the New York State Library detailing library activities and finances. Compliance with the state established minimum standards is also reviewed in this annual report.

Yes, students can use their “Kindles” for reading, but every student doesn’t have one, and even if they did, it is important that students learn about books.

I could go on and on, but I think most people agree about the importance of keeping our Library.

Joan Coleman (a former librarian for 41 years),

Hornell