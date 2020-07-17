I long for the days when the sound of a rush of air meant that a brightly colored hot air balloon was floating past my bedroom window.

This night would have been the 45th opening of the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally, but as with most other fun events that take place during the spring and summer months in this neck of the woods, it was cancelled due to Covid-19.

That is a sad statement because whether you physically park in Island Park or a nearby plaza for the event, you still get to see the best part of the event. Just looking out your window or sitting in your backyard you still get to see the balloons as they float over Wellsville.

The first time I saw a hot air balloon I was flat on my back in bed, having hurt myself in an accident at Girl Scout Camp Pine Wood near Arkport. As a riding instructor I was also part of the luggage crew when the kids arrived. We loaded the trunks and duffles aboard a truck that would take the heavy luggage to each unit throughout camp.

Somehow, well it’s not really hard to figure, I lifted something the wrong way and pulled a muscle in my back. I couldn’t walk, let alone ride a horse. I was forced to come home for bedrest. I was backwards in my bed, at the foot of the bed, so that I could at least look out the window. One morning I was awakened by a sound I had never heard before – the rush of a burner heating the air in the envelop of a hot air balloon to keep it afloat. I looked out my window to the wondrous site of a balloon floating past. It was glorious and from that day forward, hot air balloons have become one of my favorite things.

For several summers while I worked at various Girl Scout Camps, each Balloon Rally weekend I would bring camp friends home on our breaks. They, like me, were both overjoyed and thrilled at the sites.

It was not until I became a reporter at the Daily Reporter that I got to actually ride in a Hot Air Balloon. It was an assignment, a rather good one – snag a ride in a balloon and write about it. Over the years I’ve gotten a lot of mileage out of that first ride with Tink Dennis of Canisteo in Miss Amy.

I’d already decided that the site of dozens of hot air balloons launching in mass was like when you are a little kid and crawl under the Christmas tree and look up to see all the lights and Christmas ornaments hanging from the branches. Looking down from Miss Amy and seeing all the hot air balloons inflating, growing like colorful mushrooms and launching, hanging in the air below, beside and above me was just as glorious. There is nothing like a ride in a free flying hot air balloon to set your heart soaring.

I went on to join the rally committee in the late 90s because I wanted to be part of the 25th anniversary rally. It was great fun, planning the event and seeing it take off. I worked on the 25th event and that is the year we started the parade. The parade has gone on to become one of the biggest parades in the county, and all without one single balloon being inflated. It has become a tradition all its own.

I think it was the following year that I was elected chairman of the committee. I chaired the event for four years and at all four events there were four launches during the weekend, and that was a first for the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally. However, while chairing the event was, well …. great, the most fun was the parade. You don’t ever get over walking down the main street of your hometown covered with purple balloons. I thought I looked like a purple hot air balloon. That was the idea, but I looked like a bunch of grapes, like the ones on Fruit of the Loom underwear. At least I was not the only one. Two other people were dressed in balloons. A picture of us walking down the street can be seen on the Rally’s website. Thank God you cannot really see our faces.

Ahh, memories.

And so, it seems that memories are all we are going to have of the Rally and a slew of other events that make the county a fun place during the spring and summer. I have yet to hear which of our fall events will fall victim to the Coronavirus. As far as I know, the Garlic Festival and Fun Fair are still scheduled for September and the RidgeWalk and SPCA Auction are still on for October. But who knows what will happen?

2020 is shaping up as the lost year and the only way we can harvest any of it is to follow the guidelines set down by the CDC – wear masks in public, wash hands frequently and social distance. The only way to get to anything resembling a normal life is to sacrifice a little of our freedom now, so that we can have it in the future.

— Kathryn Ross is a longtime reporter and columnist for the Wellsville Daily Reporter and The Spectator. Her column appears in print on Fridays.