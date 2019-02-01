CORNING - The Corning boys won the Southern Tier Athletic Conference West Championship with a 5-0 win over Elmira Friday.

Derik Lisi led the Hawks with a 737 series (242, 238, 258) while Tanner Kizis had a 670 series with a 265 game.

"Derik and Tanner were huge for us tonight," Corning head coach Eric Kizis said. "I couldn’t be more proud of this group."

Colby Moretz led the Express with a 636 series (204, 214, 218) and Conner Malloy posted a 607 series with a 236 game.

In the girls game, Elmira won 5-0.

Kayla Avery had a 682 series for Elmira (247, 246, 189) and Alexus Hutchings rolled a 634 series (227, 227, 180).

Brittany Millhollen posted a 603 series for the Hawks including a 224 series.

Swimming

Addison’s Makowiec earns state bid

CANANDAIGUA - Addison’s Trent Makowiec broke the Addison school record in diving at the Canandaigua Diving Invitational.

Makowiec had a score of 543.05 and also qualified for the state meet with the score.

Campbell-Savona 434, Alfred-Almond 301, Addison 278, Canisteo-Greenwood 246, Cuba-Rushford 51

CAMPBELL - Campbell-Savona won its seventh consecutive leauge title in the Steuben County league meet held recently.

Campbell-Savona finished first with a score of 434 followed by Alfred-Almond (301), Addison (278), Canisteo-Greenwood (246) and Cuba-Rushford (51).

Joel Vanskiver was a double individual winner for the Panthers in the 200 yard frestyle (2:04.23) and the 500 yard freestyle; 5:43.30 and Caine Taft was a double individual winner in the 100 yard freestyle (48.79) and the 100 yard breaststroke (1:03.52).

Derrick Goll (50 yard freestyle; 23.07) and Jacob Sullivan (100 yard butterfly; 1:00.69) were single individual winners for Campbell-Savona.

The Panthers team of Goll, Taft, Sullivan and Vanskiver won the 200 yard medley relay in 1:45.28 and the same relay won the 200 yard freestyle relay (1:34.07).

Trent Makowiec earned a win for Addison in diving with a final score of 481.40.

Non-league

Girls basketball

Belfast 19 Hammondsport 64

HAMMONDSPORT - Hammondsport topped Belfast 64-19 in a non-league girls basketball game.

"It was a good team effort," Hammondsport Brian Jones said. "It was senior night and they did a good job."

Anna Salom led the Lakers with 15 points and Shelby Sherman and Tea Flynn added nine points.

Hammondsport led 27-10 at halftime and cruised from there.

The Lakers improve to 12-5 with the win.

Bradford 51, Hammondsport 43

HAMMONDSPORT - The Hammondsport Lakers took their last loss at home against the Bradford Braves 51-43.

The Braves stayed ahead of the game by a few points each quarter.

High scorer for the Lakers was CJ Hill with 11 points and Paker Watson had eight points.

Jordan Sutryk led the Braves with 21 points.

Next up for both teams is the Steuben County Tournament.