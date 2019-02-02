CORNING - Binghamton edged Corning 71-66 Saturday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup.

"I'm very proud of my players for how they battled all night long," Corning head coach Bill Hopkins said. "It was a physical game. Binghamton is extremely athletic and we were able to give them a battle. We're disappointed that we lost, but it's nothing to be ashamed of. The kids played their tails off."

The Patriots got off to a strong 24-17 start in the first quarter on the strength of 10 points from Jaquon Pinckney.

Corning closed the gap to as little as one at 32-31 with 3:49 to go in the second quarter after a triple from Justin Rodriguez.

"Our kids just battled, we are starting to appreciate our effort collectively and that adds up to opportunities to get stops," said Hopkins of the resiliency of his players to cut the deficit.

The Patriots closed the quarter strong with five points from Pinckney and a 8-2 run gave Binghamton a 40-33 advantage at halftime.

Binghamton maintained its seven point lead for much of the third quarter until a late bucket from Lucas Rossington cut the advantage down to 56-50.

The Patriots scored eight of the first 11 points of the final frame and took a 64-53 lead with 4:27 to go. Corning closed the gap to just five points at 64-59 with two acrobatic layups in traffic from Jordan Haggard and a layup from Aiden Chamberlin.

Binghamton and Corning traded buckets in the last three minutes as the Hawks never got any closer.

Pinckney led the Patriots with 27 points.

Jordan Haggard had 23 points for the Hawks and Lucas Rossington added 17 points.

Corning falls to 4-10 and will travel to Horseheads Tuesday in its next game.