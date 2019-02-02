CORNING - Corning's Derik Lisi rolled his first career 300 game as the Hawks swept Johnson City Saturday at Crystal Lanes with the boys and girls earning victories in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference bowling matchup.

The senior knew he could have a chance at the milestone in the ninth frame.

"Anytime I get the first couple strikes in a game I'm thinking aboutw 300, but it really hit me in the ninth frame," said Lisi.

Despite the immense pressure that comes with a near pefect game, Lisi kept cool with one strike to go.

"I wasn't as nervous as you may think," he said. "I was focused and I knew I had to make a great shot to make a dream come true."

Lisi led his team to a 5-0 victory with a 760 series and added games of 257 and 207 in addition to the 300 game.

"That was the first 300 in my nine years of coaching," Corning head coach Eric Kizis said. "Derik also rolled his third 700 of the year and set a personal best."

Tanner Kizis posted a personal best 691 series and Alex Chang and Michael Hoffman-Bellucci rolled a 674 and Isaiah Beschler posted a 645 series for Corning as the Hawks put down 3,444 total pins.

"The boys bowled the match of their lives," said Kizis. "These kids are getting hot at the perfect time. They need to keep the momentum going for Monday's STAC Championship. I am extremely thankful for Crystal Lanes for accomidating us all season, there have been many changes lately and they have been wonderful."

Alex Molyneaux led Johnson City with a 610 series.

In the girls game, Corning earned a 5-0 victory and was led by Hanna Millhollen's 552 series. Brittney Millhollen added a 531 series and Paige Gethin added a 212 game.

"The girls finished their season on a positive note with a win," said Kizis. "Hanna Millhollen had a great day today. Our girls are excited to get some practice in and make a run at sectionals."

Corning will next compete Monday in the STAC Championships at Midway Lanes."