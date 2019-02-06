CORNING - Corning improved to 14-6 with a 98-58 win over Tompkins-Cortland Community College Wednesday.

The Red Barons stormed out to a 47-17 lead after one half and never looked back.

Sam Kelly led Corning with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Ja’shaun Smith added 18 points and Christian Simmons added 13 points.

Corning will travel to Finger Lakers Community College Saturday at 3 p.m. in its next contest.

STAC basketball

Elmira 74, Maine-Endwell 39

ELMIRA - Elmira got offensive in its 74-39 win over Maine-Endwell Wednesday.

Markel Jenkins led the Express with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Daren Driscol added 15 points and six assists.

"Offensively and defensively we were solid on both ends of the floor," Elmira head coach Ryan Johnson said. "We got after it early tonight."

Elmira 58, Binghamton 48

ELMIRA - Elmira clinched the STAC West title with a 58-48 victory over Binghamton Tuesday.

"It’s a lot of time, hard work and effort on the part of the kids," Elmira head coach Ryan Johnson City of the title. "I’m proud of them. They deserved this. We have one more title in mind."

The Express jumped out to a 50-19 lead after the first half, but were outscored 27-18 in the final 16 minutes.

"Tale of two halves," said Johnson. "We were excellent in the first half and blah in the second half. Binghamton didn’t quit so give them credit. We played not to lose not to win. We have to clean up a few things, but overall a good effort."

Markel Jenkins had 20 points and 18 rebounds for the Express and Daron Driscol added 11 points.

Horseheads 60, Corning 42

HORSEHEADS - Horseheads topped Corning 57-42 Tuesday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference boys basketball matchup.

The Blue Raiders jumped out to a 14-9 lead after one quarter and extended their lead to 28-16 at the end of one half on the strength of 10 points from Lewis Clearwater.

Horseheads kept the pressure on in the second half, outscoring Corning 32-26 in the final 16 minutes.

Clearwater led the Blue Raiders with 17 points and Zach Malzeke added 11 points.

Jordan Haggard posted 25 points for the Hawks and Lucas Rossington chipped in eight points.

Corning (4-12) will host Wellsville Friday at 7:30 p.m. while Horseheads improves to 5-12 with the win.

SCAA boys basketball

Addison 52, Canisteo-Greenwood 41

ADDISON - Addison edged Canisteo-Greenwood 52-41 Wednesday in the Steuben County Tournament.

Canisteo-Greenwood led the Knights 26-17, but Addison stormed back outscoring the Redskins 35-15 in the second half.

Danny Ames had 22 points including 16 points in the second half for Addison.

The Knights will next play Avoca at Bath Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

Girls basketball

Warsaw 52, Haverling 38

WARSAW - Warsaw topped Haverling Wednesday in a girls basketball contest, 52-38.

"I was proud of the girls for battling through a tough game," Haverling head coach Randy Abrams said. "We were without a couple of players so the girls had to play some long minutes. We had a pretty bad first half, but I thought we played much better in the second half."

Warsaw took a 36-19 lead after 16 minutes.

Haverling outscored Warsaw 19-16 in the final 16 minutes.

Jourdan Machuga had 20 points for the Rams and Morgan Burns added nine points.

Ceanne Ellsworth led Warsaw with 18 points.

Haverling (9-10) will travel to Livonia Saturday in its next contest.