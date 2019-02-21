HORNELL — The Hornell Red Raiders have spent the entire season setting records and taking their 3-point shooting show to local gyms, racking up an impressive 14-5 record against some of the best competition in the state.

But now Hornell faces its toughest test, as it takes its live-or-die shooting mentality to No. 3 Greece Odyssey on Friday evening in the first round of the Section V Class B1 Tournament.

“I think we are feeling confident. Our matchup is not a terrible one. But like we’ve talked about all year long, we just can’t have unforced errors. We just need to do what we do and do it with confidence. We know who needs to play well for us to succeed, and those girls have really been playing well and with confidence lately,” said HHS coach Brian Dyring. “What its going to come down to is what we get our of our 7th, 8th and 9th option. We really need consistency from them because with the way we play, I can’t use just six kids.”

The Red Raiders are led by the trio of Jaden Sciotti, Leah Harkenrider and Gabby Lapierre. Those three players are all averaging more than 15 points per game, led by 20.2 from Harkenrider. But more than just the scoring, the trio is also very experienced when it comes to playing in a sectional environment, meaning the other Red Raiders will lean on them heavily over the next couple of weeks.

“Leah has been here before. She was here last year and really got some great playing time for us in sectionals. Jaden got hurt before sectionals, but she is a calm, collected and cerebral player so I don’t think anything will get to her,” said Dyring. “And this is Gabby’s fourth trip through sectionals. I think those three will really help the rest with the anxiety that naturally comes along with sectionals. I think we’ll be okay.”

While Hornell has three of the top options in Section V, it also relies heavily upon its depth because of its rotation style. The Red Raiders don’t need big minutes from the end of its bench, but it needs quality minutes. And Dyring fully believes that if the end of the rotation has a solid performance, the season could be lasting for quite a while.

“If we get help with our depth we will be great,” said Dyring. “Those kids who come off the bench need to give us a great 45 seconds to a minute when they are called upon. If they can give us those good minutes, then hopefully we can get to those last few minutes of the game and rely upon our top six. If we are within six points of any team in the last quarter, it’ll just take one quick run, and I think that run will happen.”

No. 6 Hornell tips off at No. 3 Greece Odyssey at 7 p.m. on Friday evening.