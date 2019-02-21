No. 5 GV posts big 3rd quarter in 85-46 win over No. 12 A/C

BELMONT – It took a half for the Jaguars to get their feet set, as Arkport/Canaseraga hung right with Genesee Valley entering the half, down by eight.

In the locker room, GV head coach Lintz Bliven passed out some oranges to his team. When they came back out, the No. 5-seeds were re-energized. How much?

Genesee Valley found its groove with a massive 32-14 run in the third quarter to set the tone until the final buzzer sounded, as the Jaguars coasted past the No. 12 Wolves with an 85-46 win in the Jungle Wednesday evening.

“Our whole team played much better in the second half,” said Bliven. “Josh (McGuire) was the difference maker, he played the game the way it was supposed to be played, all the kids did. This was his best game of this season. That third quarter was probably our best quarter we’ve played all season. They played offense, they played defense. They came to work.”

The Wolves (3-18) found a way to hang around with the Jaguars through much of the first half, capitalizing on their three-point game early on, while providing the ball inside to senior center Zach Prial, who led the team with 18 points.

“First half, it was slow motion. We were flat-footed on offense, and the defense wasn’t any better,” Bliven said. “I hate playing games when we don’t have school. It was flat, ugly, there was nothing pretty about that first half of basketball. After we called for time, we took charge, and found a way to bring things together."

In the second half, McGuire helped the Jaguars (14-7) set up shop, as he dished out the assists, one after another, in the midst of the team’s 32-14 run of the Wolves to pull away for good.

Four different scorers recorded double digits for Genesee Valley with Cody Schneider leading the way with a game-high 33 points. McGuire followed with a 15-point, 12-assist double-double. Evan Windus and Trevor Clark pitched in with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

The Wolves wrap up with a 3-18 record. The team will bid adieu to five seniors, including Prial, Roy Capwell, David McIntosh, Dennis Pierce and Jon Oyer.

As for the Jaguars, their trek through the Class D1 field continues Saturday evening, as they visit No. 4 Fillmore.

Arkport/Canaseraga 12 14 14 8 – 46

Genesee Valley 16 18 32 19 – 85

ARKPORT/CANASERAGA: David McIntosh 3 0-0 7, Noah Sleight 3 0-0 8, Ryan Reynolds 2 0-0 5, Roy Capwell 1 0-2 2, Nate Herman 1 0-0 2, Evan Reynolds 2 0-0 6, Zach Prial 9 0-0 18. Totals: 21 0-2 46. GENESEE VALLEY: Ian Coombes 1 0-0 2, Trevor Clark 4 1-2 10, Josh McGuire 4 6-6 15, Evan Windus 6 3-4 15, Brock Ellsessor 1 0-2 2, Riley Gordon 2 0-0 5, Riley Vohs 1 1-2 3, Cody Schneider 13 5-10 33. Totals: 32 15-24 85. 3-point goals: A/C 6 (Sleight 2, E. Reynolds 2, McIntosh, R. Reynolds), GV 5 (Schneider 2, Clark, McGuire, Gordon). Total Fouls: A/C 18, GV 10. Fouled out: None.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Byron-Bergen 53, Cuba-Rushford 51

CUBA – Despite a late fourth quarter rally from the Lady Rebels of Cuba-Rushford, No. 10 Byron-Bergen was able to pull off the road upset with a 53-51 win over No. 7 Cuba-Rushford on Wednesday.

“Byron-Bergen really hurt us. We had chances down the stretch, but we couldn’t convert on any of them. We kept battling, and chipping away at them, but we ultimately fell a little short tonight,” said C-R coach Molly McMahon.

Kate Howe led the way for the hosts with a game-high 23 points. Rebekah Clark added 13 points, while Jen Burrows paced the rebound department, grabbing nine.

The Lady Rebels finish with a record of 8-13. The team will graduate five seniors at year’s end in Clark, Burrows, Kirstyn Snyder, Kaylee Eddy,and Dana Hatch.

“What was nice about this year was we were competitive,” said McMahon. “We want to be like that all the time, and there was a lot of improvements from the beginning of the season up to this point. The seniors have been around a little bit, and it will be tough to see them go, but they’ve done a considerable amount of things for this team. I thank them for all they brought through the years.”

Byron-Bergen 16 11 16 10 – 53

Cuba-Rushford 18 4 15 14 – 51

BYRON-BERGEN: Becca Velasco 2 0-0 4, Kelsey Fuller 5 1-2 13, Julianna Amesbury 5 2-4 12, Ella VanValkenburg 2 0-0 4, Miriam Tardy 4 2-4 10, Emily Kaczmarek 5 0-2 10. Totals: 23 5-12 53. CUBA-RUSHFORD: Jen Burrows 2 1-1 5, Rebekah Clark 6 1-1 13, Kate Howe 7 7-10 23, Kirstyn Snyder 2 0-0 4, Cameron Shaw 2 2-2 6. Totals: 19 11-14 51. 3-point goals: B-B 2 (Fuller), C-R 2 (Howe). Total Fouls: B-B 14, C-R 15. Fouled out: None.

Hinsdale 60, Friendship 16

HINSDALE – It was a career night for Ashley Chapman, finding her groove all night long behind a career-high 22 points to pace the seventh-seeded Lady Bobcats home win over No. 10 Friendship by a 60-16 count Wednesday evening.

The Lady Bobcats (12-9) never looked back on a 19-0 first quarter run that set the tone. Kayla Brooks sank four triples on her way to 12 points, while Megan Jozwiak contributed eight.

“If we shoot like we did tonight, we could have a chance against Andover. The last game we played with them, we started out slow, and that was a big difference. Hopefully the third time is the charm,” said Hinsdale coach Steve Noll.

Friendship was led by Charis Ruxton who had 10 points. Mackenzie Faulkner had the last six to add for the Lady Golden Eagles, who finish the season with a record of 3-17. The team will graduate three seniors including Faulkner, Jordan Holly, and Jadyne Golden.

No. 7 Hinsdale will meet with the second-seeded Lady Panthers in Andover on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Friendship 0 5 7 4 – 16

Hinsdale 19 16 13 12 – 60

FRIENDSHIP: Charis Ruxton 4 0-2 10, Mackenzie Faulkner 3 0-2 6. Totals: 7 0-4 16. HINSDALE: Kaitlynn Roberson 3 0-1 6, Ashley Chapman 10 0-2 22, Kayla Brooks 4 0-0 12, Kiley Tuttle 2 0-0 4, Kailey Rowland 1 0-0 2, Megan Jozwiak 3 2-2 8, Elizabeth Pryzbyla 2 0-0 4, Lindsey Veno 1 0-2 2. Totals: 26 2-7 60. 3-point goals: Friendship 2 (Ruxton), Hinsdale 6 (Brooks 4, Chapman 2). Total Fouls: Friendship 6, Hinsdale 11. Fouled out: None.

Wheatland-Chili 56, Bolivar-Richburg 18

WHEATLAND – The Lady Wildcats were all over the floor Wednesday evening, as the four seeds kept No. 13 Bolivar-Richburg off the board for much of the first half in a 56-18 home win in Class C3 opening round action.

Only three scorers found the scorebook for the Lady Wolverines (3-18), with Aliyah Cole leading the charge with 10 points. Kelsey Pacer added six points, while Kelsey Ferris had a bucket.

Bolivar-Richburg finishes the season with a record of 3-18, graduating just two seniors in Maya Graves and Kyleigh Ellis this June.

Bolivar-Richburg 0 6 2 10 – 18

Wheatland-Chili 15 20 10 11 – 56

BOLIVAR-RICHBURG: Kelsey Pacer 1 3-4 6, Kelsey Ferris 1 0-0 2, Sydney Root 0 0-2 0, Aliyah Cole 3 4-4 10. Totals: 5 7-10 18. WHEATLAND-CHILI: Niyah Rosado 4 0-0 10, Lindsey Clar 3 0-0 7, Jenna LaMere 11 2-2 25, Ali Wing 1 0-0 2, Hannah Beldue 4 0-0 8, Lauren Nelson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 2-2 56. 3-point goals: B-R 1 (Pacer), W-C 4 (Rosado 2, Clar, LaMere). Total Fouls: B-R 6, W-C 5. Fouled out: None.

Lima Christian 51, Belfast 25

LIMA – A 24-5 first quarter run kicked off the evening in Lima, as the sixth-seeded host Lady Saints put the hammer down on their 51-25 opening round victory over visiting No. 11 Belfast on Wednesday in Class D2 action.

The Lady Bulldogs were paced by an eight point evening from Cierra Wallace. Destiny Cantrell and Emma Sullivan each chipped in with six points to help the cause.

Belfast finishes its season with a record of 1-19, returning the majority of their team next season.

Belfast 5 4 10 6 – 25

Lima 24 11 11 5 – 51

BELFAST: Anna Drozdowski 1 1-2 3, Junie Shaw 1 0-0 2, Destiny Cantrell 2 0-0 6, Emma Sullivan 3 0-0 6, Cierra Wallace 4 0-1 8. Totals: 11 1-2 25. LIMA CHRISTIAN: Rachel Tillapaugh 1 0-0 2, Megan Trezise 8 0-2 20, Leah Herring 5 1-4 12, Mariah McGuire 2 0-0 4, Jaden Mendoza 2 3-4 7. Totals: 23 4-10 51. 3-point goals: Belfast 2 (Cantrell), Lima 5 (Herring 3, Trezise 2). Total Fouls: Belfast 8, Lima 7. Fouled out: None.

Addison 53, NR-W 30

ADDISON - No. 6 seeded Addison used a strong second half to power past No. 11 North Rose-Wolcott in the first round of the Section V Class C1 playoffs Wednesday.

The Knights trailed by one at halftime, but went on an 18-0 third quarter run that propelled them to victory.

Bionca Conklin had eight of her team-high 22 point in the third and Megan Bulkley added four points in the frame.

"Bionca had a great night for us," Addison head coach Corey Driskell said.

Tayah Jackson contributed nine points, 10 steals and five assists and Conklin also contributed 10 rebounds.

Addison advances to the quarterfinals against third-seeded East Rochester at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Lyons 100, Campbell-Savona 55

LYONS - Fifth-seeded Lyons got offensive in its 100-55 win over No. 12 Campbell-Savona in the opening round of the Section V Class C2 playoffs.

"They pressed the entire game, I thought we played well early. 55 is a good output for us," Campbell-Savona head coach Mike Mouzon said. "Despite the outcome, I think we have something to build upon for next season."

Caiden Crego led Lyons with 27 points and Jasmine David poured in 21.

Hailey Soporowski led the Panthers with 11 points and Kiara Barron posted 10 points.