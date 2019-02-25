Few things are more exciting these days in late winter than checking midwinter trail cams and seeing that some of our “bucket list bucks” made it through the deer season.

One could say they are the legacy bucks, the heirlooms from the prior season, like monetary investments. But what a rate of interest!

Researchers say that bucks jump from 30% to 60% of their total antler growth by making it through the first year. Survivors that make it through the second year average a jump from 60% of their antler growth to 80%. And any (and they are few) that jump from the third year to the fourth reach 90% of their potential antler growth.

Bottom line: we could see a 150-class buck if we get a survivor photo of a 125-class 3.5-year old!

Of course all bucks differ.

Dream on.

These older survivor bucks are amazing creatures indeed to be able to make it through a couple of New York State’s archery, regular gun, and muzzleloader deer seasons on hard-hunted properties.

Never ceases to amaze.

How these animals elude so many hunters is a mystery and a testament to their uncanny survivor skills and intelligence.

There’s a relatively short window of time to chronicle the survivor bucks, especially this year due to the early 2018 rut and the subsequent early genesis of the antler drop.

Deer season ends here in mid-December and traditionally by March, most bucks have shed their racks. So that leaves us only a quickly closing window of a couple of months at best to catalog what we can hunt next season.

We found our first shed in late November this year. One of the guys found it on the way into camp at the end of a day’s hunt just after Thanksgiving. The dark, brown-streaked shed had a big base, no doubt from an older buck, tines worn down from a long rut’s worth of battling and sparring.

Older survivor bucks are more difficult to catch on a trail cam because they seem to be ultra shy compared to other whitetails. But then, it could be my scent on the camera and card. Sometimes they know us better than we know them.

Small bucks and doe don’t seem to mind the camera as much, but some older bucks evidence a negative reaction when they see a camera during mid-winter as they are not as distracted by the rut, estrus does, and other rival bucks.

A good way to catch survivor bucks on trail cams is to monitor trails in the snow that lead from known bedding areas to preferred winter food sources.

Sometimes on years after a heavy mast fall, such as a bumper acorn crop, trails leading into and exiting from oak stands are best for camera placement.

Other years, chopped cornfields and food plots are deer magnets until the leftovers are cleaned up. And usually by then, bucks still carrying antlers are few and far between.

The zip-tied scrape setup is another effective way to capture survivor bucks on a trail cam. Snip off an overhanging branch from a scrape and zip-tie it to another scrape, and there set up the camera. Bucks hit breeding scrapes all winter, but only sporadically. Seems like they just have to check it out ... just in case a doe is having a very late cycle.

A north-facing camera works best in the winter because the sun, on its daily trajectory, is low. South, east, and west facing cameras tend to have the deer more backlit giving us the resultant poorer daylight photo. For the best images of survivor bucks, set the cameras toward the North Star.

Photos taken of older survivor bucks are often night shots in the early going of the winter. These aged survivors seem reticent to give up the nocturnal patterns that have helped keep them on all four feet.

As midwinter’s Groundhog Day approaches, whitetails tend to move more and more in the daytime, affording better photo ops, partly because of the paucity of human beings in the woods. Efficiency in a deer’s energy conservation is critical in midwinter. Winter stressed whitetails tend to move more during the warmer part of the day and bed during the coldest time, night.

As February rolls on, more and more bucks drop their antlers. Though daylight shots are primo then, all too soon the majority of survivor bucks wear round bare spots where so recently their antlers were attached.

And as winter’s end approaches, so does our wintertime window into digitizing next season’s dreams.

Oak Duke writes a weekly column appearing on the Outdoors page.