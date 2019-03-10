The Keuka College Women’s Lacrosse team had an impressive debut Saturday, defeating Houghton College 25-5 at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex.

Keuka College’s (1-0) offense was paced by Brenna Voigt (Penn Yan Academy) with seven goals and three assists. A pair of freshmen, Madelaine Taylor (Oswego) and Sydney Bloom (Penn Yan Academy) each scored five goals in their collegiate debuts with Keuka.

Keuka College 25 vs. Houghton College 5

The Wolves wasted no time in getting on the board as Keuka College scored 20 seconds into the 2019 season with Vanessa Tsarevich (Rochester/Gates Chili) getting the goal. The Wolves had a 2-0 lead before the Highlanders got on the board. Another goal by Houghton made it a 4-2 game in favor of the Wolves. Keuka College did not look back from there. Madelaine Taylor and Brenna Voigt combined for eight of the next 10 goals for Keuka as the Wolves led 14-2 at halftime.

The run for Keuka College continued as the Wolves scored the first six goals of the second half. Overall, Keuka College held Houghton off the board for six seconds short of 40 minutes. The Green and Gold continued onto the 25-5 victory.

KC Notes:

· Saturday was the second straight win for Keuka College over Houghton College. The Wolves are now 2-1 all-time against the Highlanders

· It was the most goals Keuka has scored, fewest goals Houghton has scored, and the largest margin of victory in the three-game series between the two teams

· The Wolves are now 9-6 in season and home openers, winning their last two

· 25 goals for the Wolves tied for the most ever in program history

· Brenna Voigt joined a group tied for fifth in the Keuka College record books for most goals in a game

· Kendall Neuberger (Penn Yan Academy) had a career-best five assists to go with three goals Saturday

Up Next for Keuka College: The Green and Gold remain at home on Tuesday as they host Elmira College at 4pm. Keuka College is 1-3 all-time against Elmira, but defeated the Soaring Eagles 21-11 last season.