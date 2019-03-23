BOLIVAR — What a difference a week can make.

Bolivar-Richburg’s Lucas Cornelius, along with Oswayo Valley's Mark Olmstead and Dakota Green, all crushed a perfect score in this week's match competition in the Southern Tier Scholastic Youth Trap League.

East Conference

Bolivar-Richburg 177, Oswayo Valley 177, at Oswayo Valley Rod and Gun Club

Portville 160, Cuba-Rushford 173, at Cattaraugus Rod & Gun

Otto Eldred, Coudersport 169, at Black Forest Conservation Association

Coudersport: Devin Burdick 23, Logan Hafer 22, Jake Cochran 21, Otto Deutschlander 21, Lance Goodwin 21, Ben Torrey 21, Owen Deutschlander 20, Reese Gabreski 20.

Bolivar Richburg: Lucas Cornelius 25, Owen Vennard 22, Owen Neudeck 22, William French 22, Luke Hint 22, Cooper Hosley 22, Daniel Baldwin 21,Mark Pangburn 21.

Cuba-Rushford: Jacob Smith 24, Ethan Bump 22, Curtis Shaffer 22, Ryan Witter 22, Dustin Krygier 21, Benson McCumiskey 21, Ryan Higley 21, Ambria Hopkins 20

Portville: Dylan George-24, Dominic Lockwood 22, Colton Gibbons 20, Tommy Hall 20, Derek Mikolzjcak 19, Peter Stayer 19, Kelly Karnuth 18, Natalie Karnuth 18.

Oswayo Valley: Mark Olmstead Jr. 25, Dakota Green 25, Owen Sturdevant 24, Honor Gross 22, Alton Skiver 22, Zain Harvey 21, Gunner Bean 19, Caiden Prescott 19.

Otto-Eldred: NO REPORT

Central Conference

Franklinville 145, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 151, at Cattaraugus Rod & Gun

Ellicottville 142, Pine Valley 168, Randolph 169, at Randolph Rod & Gun

Springville 178, Salamanca 169, at Ellicottville Sportsman Club

Springville: Nick Emmick 24, Caleb Darnley 24, Peter Priester 22, John Knojek 22, Jarrett Wolf 22, Colton Rosenswie 22, Kyle Baker 21, Robert Offhaus 21.

Correction on Springville's 3/12 match scores, Adam Moody scored a 21 which drops Kaitlynn Bishop's 19 from the match team scores. Final team score is 177 instead of the reported 175.

Cattaraugus-Little Valley: Courteney Halterman 20, Vinny Pascarella 20, Gavin Baxter 19, Johnathan Shattuck 19, Paul Tackentien 19, Nick Williams 19, Aiden Hoover 18, Mason Snyder 17.

Pine Valley: Corey Ellis 24, Brennan Sercu 22, Lane White 22, Kyle Chase 21, Westley Lachut 21, Hunter Stewart 20, James Spruce 19, Brendan Colvin 19.

Ellicottville: Colby O'Stricker19, Emmett Jacobsen-Coolidge19, Joshua Coolidge19, Jase Curtis18, Nathaniel Ploetz18, Isaiah Ploetz17, Aiden Murray16, Caleb Ploetz 16.

Randolph: Hayden Congdon 24, Gage Van Rensselaer 22, Wyatt Adams 22, Tallon Delahoy 21, Evan Kish 20, Evan Matson 20, Dylan Muntz 20, Mason Pagett 20.

Franklinville: Jace Frazier 23, Rielly Davis 19, Tyler Folts. 19, Cody Hyman 18, Lucas Wesley 18, Jackson Pollock 17, Seth Pfieffer 16, Kaila Dick 15.

Salamanca: Hunter Stoltz 24, Konnor Spring 24, Shawn Pierce 21, Harrison Dodge 21, John Collingwood 21, Carter Stoltz 20, Bryce Taylor 19, Seth Bocharski 19.