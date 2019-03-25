Maggie & Jiggs League

Maple City Bowl, 3-17

High series: Josh Kennell 719 (252, 234, 233), Jerry Partridge 672 (236, 226, 210), Ron Kennell 671 (238, 221, 212), Mike Halbert 661 (224, 222, 215), John Kleckner 651 (221, 216, 214), Tim Grimm 643 (247, 217), Rick Dieter 626 (234), Steve Crandall 621 (224, 202), Dan Copley 621 (224, 202), Dale McMichael 605 (224, 212), Dave Stauffer 604 (223, 221), Mary Saunders 574 (232, 175), Wendy Davis 521 (223), Danielle Freeman 504 (182).

High games: Ryan Chamberlin 228, Josh Howell 225, James Lambert 225, Rick McDaniel 214, Brad Spicer 205, Dave Houghtaling Jr. 205, Jeff Beyea 204, Zack Woodworth 204, Darryl Howell 200, Jen Hill 189, Liz Stauffer 180.

3-10

High series: Tim Grimm 727 (279, 245, 203), Kevin Ross 715 (242, 238, 235), Jerry Partridge 681 (248, 219, 214), Hayden Allis 680 (267, 245), Rick McDaniel 668 (226, 223, 219), James Lambert 657 (223, 222, 212), Danielle Freeman 646 (230, 214, 202), Becky Partridge 621 (246, 191, 184), Dan Copley 621 (225, 205), Mary Saunders 610 (246, 191), Wendy Davis 571 (199, 193, 179), Sharon Crandall 530 (206), Charlene McGregor 528 (214), Amanda Witter 521 (204), Liz Stauffer 520 (189), Barb Kennell 509 (178), Joyce Taft 508 (185).

High games: Ryan Chamberlin 257, Josh Howell 225, Jeff Livingston 220, 202, Tim Kennell 214, Mike Button 211, Josh Kennell 211, Ron Kennell 207, Jeff Beyea 204, Jen Hill 201, Rick Dieter 201, 200.

Wednesday Afternoon Ladies League

Maple City Bowl

Team Standings 1. The Udder Place 268.5-181.5 2. T.C.B. Construction 259.5-190.5 3. Pizza King 233.5-216.5 4. 4 Seasons 225-225 5. Maple City Dodge 222.5-227.5 6. Bennett’s 220-230 7. J.C. Cafe 214.5-235.5 8. The KP’s 207-243 9. Billy Schu’s 201.5-248.5 10. State Farm 198-252

High game: Roberta Drake 180.

Friday Night Dresser Rand League

Bowl-M-Over Lanes, Week 29

Team Scores: Lucky Strikes 23, Four + 1 7; 4 Balls + A Split 22, Chargers 8; Wannabes 22, Scooby Doo's 8; Bi-Polar Rollers 19.5, King Pins 10.5.

High series: Aaron Thompson 739 (255, 216, 268), Jesse Schrader 656 (242, 203, 211), Dahl Flynn 645 (212, 266), Mike Schmidel 609 (244), Shawn Milliman 603 (205, 219), Marty Updike 572 (189, 189, 194), Marikae Fanton 528 (192, 203).

High games: Bruce Fuller 223, Al Ormsby 220, Chris Inzana 217, Bob Caldwell 216, Tom Latterell 213, Loren Elliott 209, 213, Karen Pease 191.

Week 30

Team Scores: 4 Balls + A Split 23, Scooby Doo's 7; King Pins 23, Chargers 7; Injury Squad 18, Wannabes 12; Bi-Polar Rollers 16.5, Four + 1 13.5.

High series: Casey Jackson 733 (279, 233, 221), Aaron Thompson 705 (257, 235, 213), Jeremy Gowdy 648 (219, 216, 213), Dahl Flynn 621 (244, 204), Jordan Perham 600 (234), Marty Updike 500 (182).

High games: Martin Eddy 228, Jeff Schwartz 212, Auralee Brownell 211, Chris Inzana 206, Jesse Schrader 204, Brad Ostrander 204, 207.

Sunday Night Mixed League

Bowl-M-Over Lanes

Team points: Tall Pines 4-0, Rollin' Thunder 4-0, Spare Me 3-1, Ray of Sunshine 1-3, Goofballs 0-4, J.W. Embser + Sons 0-4.

High series: Crockett Ford 657 (231, 236), Earl Graves 639 (222, 223), Tom Dickerson 626 (212, 211, 203), Michelle Ford 545 (197, 190), Bridget Makeley 500 (184).

High games: Lenny Kalkbrenner 221, Jeff Stevens 205, Crystal Wiech 176.

KC Swann Roofing League

Community Lanes

Team Scores: East Wind Nursery 25, Friendship Pharmacy 5; Mak’s Meats & Cheese 19, Running Bull Farm 11; Nicholson Pharmacy 18, Community Lanes 12; Fassett Lane 17, ALCO’s 13.

High series: Ted Gordon 718 (216, 247, 255), Gary Robbins 710 (268, 239, 203), Dave Bentley 677 (247, 242), Mark Wigent 671 (237, 232, 202), Kevin Ross 655 (245, 213), Mark Hunter 637 (244, 226), Zach Long 636 (217, 212, 207), Max Gilluly 636 (228, 211), Josh Francisco 623 (231, 204), Craig Brown 621 (233, 201), Justin Babbitt 617 (224, 232), Mike Kuc 609 (241), Josh Babbitt 609 (224, 213), Garry Reynolds 600 (226, 218).

High games: Mike Pinney 244, Jim Brownell 225, Dana Ross 224, Randy Searl 222, Brett Norris 221, Bob Drosendahl 220, Mike Zwiefka 220, Art Simmons 215, Todd Landcastle 211, Rex Francisco 210, 208, Ken Pierce 209, Scott Feness 207, 205, Joel Vanik 202, 202, Brian Lehman 202, Dennis Gildner 201.

3-Man League

Community Lanes

High series: Andy Bigelow 696 (221, 231, 244), Mike Rix 693 (223, 203, 267), Don Watts 656 (266, 216), Joel Vanik 639 (218, 238), Art Simmons 639 (247, 212), Zach Long 637 (259), Jon Clayson 625 (219, 203, 203), Chet Jablonski 606 (221).

High games: Brian Pinney 225, Ted Gordon 218, Scott Feness 208, Al Goodliff 205, Ken Pierce 204, Ron VanDerLinden 202, Bill Bigelow 202.

Tuesday Night Mixed League

Community Lanes, Belmont

Week 27

Team points: Nicholson Pharmacy 19, Dale’s Dames 11; Fillmore Pharmacy 15, Stephens Construction 15; Off Duty 16, R&R Truck Repair 14.

High series: Zach Long 244, 234 (658), Josh Babbitt 210, 215, 216 (641), Shawna Robbins 188, 210 (548).

High games: Scott Feness 215, Seth Petrichick 215, Larry Clayson 210, Brett Norris 203, Josh Graham 201, Jim Brownell 200, Brandy Hutchison 190, Sarah Hunter 172, Stacy Hale 170, Suzie Pizza Thomas 169, Kathy Farnum 167.

