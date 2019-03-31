WELLSVILLE — Wellsville Youth Football has scheduled sign-ups for 2019 for all boys and girls whose birth date is between Jan. 1, 2007 to Dec. 31, 2013.

If your child is new to this program, bring a copy of their birth certificate. All signs ups will be at the Wellsville Elementary School Lobby.

Sign-ups are scheduled for April 9-10 from 4-6 p.m., as well as April 16-17 from 4-6 p.m.

This year all sign ups are free. There is no charge to play football. Due to this program being free there will be a cap on the number of players. This will be a first come first serve basis and after the cap is reached there will be a waiting list for players who signed up after the cap was reached.

Children need a physical dated July 31, 2018 or after. This must be provided to the coach before the child will be allowed to start practicing.

For questions or concerns, contact the following:

Board President Frank Brown at 1-215-817-0291 or by email at coachfbrown@gmail.com

Board Vice President Wayne Stonemetz at 1-585-610-7963 or by email at wstonemetz@gmail.com