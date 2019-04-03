WAYLAND — The Wayland-Cohocton varsity baseball team wants to shake the injury bug and made 2018 a long campaign in more ways than one for coaches Steve Wager and Skip Small.

As we reminisce, one injury has already infected the Way-Co camp as senior starting pitcher Kevin Ebert broke his hand the day before practice started. Here we go again!? Coach Wager noted that he hopes to have Ebert's services back on the slab by the end of April.

The Golden Eagles skipper is attempting to literally "reconstruct" the line-up this season. Senior John Freberg and Junior Ethan Trischler both missed significant time last year due to arm injuries and are looking to rebound. A home plate collision took Nik Zastawrny out of the lineup. He'll beback behind the dish here in 2019.

Coach Wager is looking to do some shifting as John Freberg will be moving to second base (from third). Competing for time in the outfield will be newcomers Ben Wood, and Trevor Sly as Ryan Ebert and Caleb Hanggi will also be back. The maroon & gold's offense from a year ago had some solid contributors who will swing the stick here in '19 — Connor Englert .333, Jamie Carman .324, Ethan Trischler .349.

From a pitching perspective, which is always important, especially when those games bunch-up during the middle of May, Skip Small has initially tabbed the hurlers to be Ethan Trischler, Connor Englert, Jamie Carman, Kevin Ebert, John Freberg and Ryan Ebert. Also returning this season are Cameron Huber (1B), along with juniors Blake Zastawrny and Dalton Sims, along with sophomore Caleb Hanggi and another new face in Tyler Perkowski.