DANSVILLE — I don't care what month it is, its never to early to talk about"warm weather sports"... mmm! Can't you feel it now?

Well, coach Kevin Greenway and the Dansville varsity golf team is set to "tee off" for sure this spring. Coach Greenway, in his fifth year as varsity skipper, noted, "We've started to build a good foundation for the Mustang golf program. We have a solid group of young women and men that are looking to push each other and continue to raise the bar like the golfers before them."

As the 2019 campaign approaches the Mustangs look to improve on their .500 season (8-8) of one year ago. A pair of young experienced golfers anchor the squad with sophomores Ryan Frazier and Andrew Betts. New faces to the varsity linksters are all 10th graders as well, which proves well for the future as these competitive athletes mature in their game. They are James Crissy, Timmy O'Toole, Jacob Wearkley and Gage Sherer.

The Mustangs are set to compete as soon as "mother nature" cooperates this season.

Keshequa Golf Swings into spring

NUNDA — The phrase "getting in the swing of things" would certainly be appropriate in describing the Keshequa Varsity Golf team as they get setto venture into their spring season here in 2019.

Coach Todd Isaman is in his 6th year at the helm and foresees a mixture of "limited experience" and "youth" as good adjectives to use in speaking about this year's Indians. Keshequa finished up 7-8 on the season in 2018 and are seeking to improve that mark this spring.

Key returning golfers to the team this year include senior Jacob James, and a pair of 10th graders with Ian Deaton and Ryan Stevens. New faces will include sophomore Andrew Horning and a pair of juniors, Ashley Barkley and Analea Blackburn.

Coach Isaman noted, "We lost two senior starters last year and had a senior starter not come out this year so we will be really young with newer players. Our two 10th graders, Ryan and Ian, will be back from last year along with Jacob James who is a senior. This is a very hardworking group and looking forward to seeing there improvement throughout the season!"

The Indians open their spring season on Wednesday, April 10 at Woodlyn Hills against Letchworth with tee time at 4 p.m.