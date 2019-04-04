WELLSVILLE – Everyone in attendance Wednesday night had to hold onto their hats. Literally. With the wind gusts surrounding the Lion's Den feeling like gale-force winds at times, it created brutal playing conditions for most of the evening.

Both teams had to get tactical when it came to applying offense. For the Wolverines of Bolivar-Richburg, a fast start was their plan of attack.

Bolivar-Richburg keyed on their baserunning right away in the first, as they scored four of their first five runs on passed balls behind the plate. Despite Wellsville bringing the offense back to life late, darkness settled in once again, as the Wolverines managed to hang onto an 8-7 win to start their season 3-0.

“It was big to get the early lead,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “Being patient at the plate, and with the way the pitching has been going on both sides because of the wind, it was a tough night. But we got the base runners, and we were able to get the jump on them early.”

Baserunning was the name of the game for Bolivar-Richburg (3-0) most of the evening, as B-R collected eight runs on just two hits at the plate, four of them coming on wild pitches in the first inning that kicked things off. It would also force an early pitching change for the Lions, as Aiden Cook took the mound for starter Tyler Smith.

“A loss is a loss, and you can blame it on the wind, but at the end of the day, we have to throw strikes,” said Wellsville coach Marc Agnello. “Our guys weren't throwing strikes, and Bolivar was in the same boat as us. We can't expect to show up, and win. We have to play to win, and work hard every day.”

The Lions (1-1) offense started to kick into gear in the first two innings of play, but both opportunities were not cashed in, as the Wolverines defense managed to escape both jams, including a big second inning stand which was headlined by a solo-double play turned by Riley McDonald at first with two runners on.

Despite no hits and their five runs early, Bolivar-Richburg registered its first run off a hit in the top of the third, as they extended their lead to 6-0 off a stand-up triple from the bat of Nik Rauch in the nine hole, scoring Wayne Karnuth.

Wellsville managed to crack open the goose egg with Dominic Sawyer reaching on error to bring Brayden Delahunt home to score. They later added one more run off a Liam McKinley fielder's choice to the left side of the infield.

After the Wolverines pushed their lead back out to six in the fifth inning, the wheels kept turning for Wellsville on the offensive side, as they scored three more runs to cut the lead back down to three, paced by a two-run double from Smith to deep center.

“We seemed to come up very lethargic after the five runs they put up in the first inning,” said Agnello. “We go through motions in the field, motions at the plate, and it showed. All of a sudden, we talked to the guys, and we finally woke them up.”

The momentum was now built for the Lions in the bottom of the sixth, as they closed the gap to just a single run after two more unanswered runs came in on a passed ball and RBI single by Colin Cook up the middle into center field.

Before the game was called due to darkness, the Wolverines had posted a big eight-run seventh inning to pull away from the Lions for good, led by a bases-clearing triple by Alex MacDonell. But since the Lions did not finish the bottom half of the inning, the game resulted in an 8-7 victory for Bolivar-Richburg, giving them a 3-0 start to the season.

Logan Bess picked up the win for the Wolverines, striking out three and walking five in his four inning start. Micah Crump picked up where he left off in relief, adding three more strikeouts and two walks. The Wolverines are back in action Friday night back home, as they host Fillmore.

Aiden Cook fanned six and walked one in his three innings of relief for the Lions. At the plate, Smith finished with a 2-for-4 outing to lead the offense.

The Lions are back in action tonight, as they hit the road for the first time this season for a meeting against Bath-Haverling.

“It's good to learn some lessons from this one,” Agnello said. “You can learn more lessons losing games, than winning them. Hopefully we can take what we can from this, and use it against Bath. They're another B school, and tough part of our schedule. We've got to go out, and play the games so we can be battle tested for Sectionals.”

Bolivar-Richburg 501 020 – 8 2 3 Wellsville 000 232 – 7 5 3

B-R – Logan Bess (WP) (3K, 5BB), Micah Crump (5) (3K, 2BB), and Hudson Evingham. W – Tyler Smith (LP) (K, 5BB), Aiden Cook (1) (6K, BB), Chet Robbins (4) (3K, 5BB), Dominic Sawyer (7) (K, 5BB), and Cooper Alsworth.