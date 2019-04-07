The Keuka College Women’s Lacrosse team continued their hot play, defeating Wells College 26-9 on the road in a North Eastern Athletic Conference game April 6.

Madelaine Taylor (Oswego) led Keuka College (9-0, 3-0 NEAC) with seven goals. Brenna Voigt (Penn Yan) was right behind her with five. Makayla Mesec (Oswego) had four tallies and Kendall Neuberger (Penn Yan) and Sydney Bloom (Penn Yan) each added hat tricks for the Wolves.

Keuka College 26 at Wells College 9

The Wolves struck first as Brenna Voigt converted a free position shot 1:45 into the game on Saturday. Less than 30 seconds later, Vera Freda (Watertown) scored for the Wolves. After back-to-back goals by Sydney Bloom, Wells netted a par to cut the Keuka lead in half. However, the Wolves responded with eight of the next nine goals to take a 12-3 lead. Keuka’s lead was 10 goals, 15-5 at the half.

Wells College scored the first two goals of the second half in the opening minute of play, but Vanessa Tsarevich (Rochester) snapped the run 14 seconds after Wells’ second goal. Keuka College would play with the lead, maintaining their margin over the Express. The Wolves continued onto the 26-9 conference victory.

KC Notes:

· The Wolves won their 11th straight game against Wells College and improve to 18-1 all-time against the Express

· Keuka is a perfect 8-0 when playing at Wells College

· Playing at Wells is an anniversary of the first ever Keuka College Women’s Lacrosse game. Keuka College began their program with a 12-2 victory at Wells College April 16, 2005

· Saturday was the third time this season that Keuka has scored 26 goals in a game, the current school record

· Kendall Neuberger’s three goals gives her 209 points in her career, passing Jennifer Burt for fourth all-time

· Janelle Thomas (Painted Post) made eight saves in goal to earn the win

· Madelaine Taylor set a new career-high with seven goals and eight total points

The Wolves jump right back into action on Sunday with another road conference matchup. Keuka College travel to Cazenovia College to face the Wildcats at 1 p.m.