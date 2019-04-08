The Penn Yan girls’ lacrosse team defeated Aquinas 9-8 Saturday, April 6, in Penn Yan.

“It was a great, hard-fought team win,” said coach K’Leigh Vanaman.

The team was led by Grace Ledgerwood, who had three goals and one assist. Sydney Hulse and Reilly Cohick had two goals apiece. Hayley Anderson contributed one goal, one assist, and nine groundballs.

Avery Castner and Allison Winslow each had assists. Kaley Griffin scored one goal. Alex Cox tallied eight saves in the net.

The Mustangs will face Gananda at home on Wednesday.