CORNING - Corning topped Johnson City 4-1 Tuesday in its home opener in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference baseball matchup.

"Tonight was a great feeling to get our first league win over a quality Johnson City team in our home opener," Corning head coach Eric Kizis said.

Aiden Chamberlin tossed four scoreless innings for the Hawks and punched out five batters. Blake VanWoert pitched an inning in relief and Joey Troccia finished out the last two frames on the mound and had six strikeouts.

Chamberlin also clubbed a two-run triple in the sixth inning that put Corning up for good in the contest.

"Aiden was huge for us tonight," said Kizis. "Joey also did a nice job of coming in for the last two innings."

The Hawks had 11 hits in total led by Mason Smith with three hits, Noah Walker added two hits and Adam Zingler, Tanner Kizis, Jacob Freeland and John Greene added single hits.

"I am proud of the young men on this team and the growth they have exhibited at this point in the season," said Kizis. "They work extremely hard day in and day out and deserved to win tonight. I hope this win is a momentum builder for us.

Corning (2-1) will host Binghamton today at 5 p.m. in its next contest.