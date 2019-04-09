CORNING - Corning opened up its season at home with a 6-0 victory over Johnson City in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference softball matchup Tuesday.

Johnson City threatened in the first inning putting the first two girls on base, but Hawks starting pitcher Laura Bennett then proceeded to strike out the side.

"Laura got us out of the jam early and really never looked back," Corning head coach Mike Johnston said.

Corning responded in the bottom of the inning with two runs on an RBI groundout from Ellie Daugherty and a run from Mikayla Brucie.

"After that inning, we kind of settled in and Laura got comfortable on the mound," said Johnston.

Bennett proceeded to strike out 11 total batters in five innings of work while only allowing two hits and walking one. Emily VanDelinder finshed the game throwing two innings and striking out two batters.

Atalyia Rijo led the Hawks with two hits and 2 RBI that included a line drive 2-run home run to right field in the fourth inning and also scored two runs. Daugherty added two hits and Laura Bennett hit a triple and scored a run.

Corning pounded out nine hits as a team.

"I was pleased with how hard we hit the ball today," Johnston said. "nine hits in our first outing is pretty good."

The Hawks improve to 1-0 and will host Binghamton today at 5 p.m. in their next game.