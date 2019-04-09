Reitz, Adams lead Wellsville bats

WELLSVILLE – Monday was the last home game for the Lady Lions for a long time, as Thursday will be the first day the team will embark on a 12-game road trip. With a 4-0 start already in hand, they wanted to build some momentum to carry forward.

Through nearly five innings of play, momentum was hard to come by as Addison provided a challenge. When the bottom of the fifth came around, things changed.

In the last inning and a half, the Lady Lions brought it all together at the plate, as they scored nine of the game's last 10 runs to turn a 4-2 deficit into an 11-5 win over the Lady Knights.

“We have good hitters all throughout our lineup. It's fun to coach Wellsville softball,” said Wellsville coach Matt Burke. “This is an excellent group of young ladies. I'm happy for them, and I'm proud of them. They do a great job of representing Wellsville High School on the field and off the field.”

The duel set in after Addison established a quick 1-0 lead after escaping an early bases-loaded threat by Wellsville in the bottom half of the frame. It wouldn't be until the third inning when Wellsville (5-0) found its way onto the board with two outs.

That charge was led by a two-out double down the left field line by Taylor Adams. She would later score on a hit from Matti Burke, who added a run herself to force the first of three lead changes in the contest. The Lady Lions added pressure in the bottom of the fourth with two runners on, but could not cash in, as Addison (0-4) escaped the big jam.

But it was only a matter of time until Wellsville cracked open the game, and it all resonated back in the first inning, when they originally loaded the bases.

“From the first inning, we loaded the bases, but we couldn't score,” said Burke. “I felt good about our chances of scoring runs. Almost every inning, we put runners on base and had opportunities to score. Eventually we did find a way to score.”

And they did.

After the Lady Knights took the lead right back again led by a two-run double from Bella Benjamin to deep left field, the Lady Lions forced the decisive lead change of the night in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four big runs paced by a two-run triple by Sierra Dickerson that tied the game at four.

Ashley Reitz came through with an RBI single on the next at-bat, delivering one of her team-leading four hits to bring Dickerson in, giving the Lady Lions the lead for good on a single into right field. Reitz came in to score on a Marley Adams single.

Even after picking up the lead for good, Addison was far from done.

The Lady Knights came right back to make it a one-run game in the top of the sixth, but the floodgates opened for good in the bottom half, as the Lady Lions collected five pieces of insurance to seal the deal on their win, headlined by a two-run double by Mallory Sibble that nearly became a grand slam, as the ball stopped at the center field fence.

“Ashley Reitz came up big tonight, she had four great at-bats, and hit the ball hard every time,” Burke said. “She came up with some big hits in some key spots. That's what seniors do. She had a great approach at the plate for each at-bat. We had big hits from Sierra Dickerson and Mallory Sibble to help our rally.”

The Lady Lions put the icing on the cake with a quick 1-2-3 on defense to move to 5-0 on the season.

“Their pitcher threw strikes, and we battled with some good at-bats,” Burke said. “Addison is young, and they definitely have some talented softball players. Every time we play Addison, it's always a battle.”

Morgan Sibble picked up the win in the circle for the team in orange, striking out six and walking two. At the plate, Reitz had the big bat, going 4-for-4 with three total RBI and two runs scored. Taylor Adams added three hits, including a lead-off triple in the fifth and three runs scored. Mallory Sibble and Marley Adams each chipped in with two hits.

For Addison, Becca Knowles fanned three and walked seven in the circle. Kylie Cambia had the bat, going 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Thursday will mark the first of a 12-game roadstand for Wellsville, as they first stop begins at Red Jacket.

Addison 100 031 0 – 5 7 2

Wellsville 002 045 X – 11 13 2

A – Becca Knowles (LP) (CG, 3K, 7BB), and Sarah Learn.

W – Morgan Sibble (WP) (CG, 6K, 2BB), and Sierra Dickerson.