HORSEHEADS - Horseheads won its home opener 11-7 over Elmira Tuesday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference boys lacrosse matchup.

"It was a tough battle, Elmira never quit and battled us to the end," Horseheads head coach Jason Neubauer said. "I thiught my youth showed up tonight."

Dawson Felenchak recorded four goals for the Blue Raiders. Patrick Carpenter had three goals while Gavin Elston and Parker Winkky-Wade had two goals. Winkky-Wade also recorded five assists.

Bobby McCarrick led Elmira with three goals, Drew Cartwright added two goals and Adam Arnold and Nate Latshaw contributed single goals.

Lucas Laws had nine saves in goal for Horseheads and Quinn Sullivan stopped 11 shots.

Horseheads improves to 3-2 and will battle Owego Saturday at Penn Yan Academy with a 3 p.m. start time.

Baseball

Addison 11, Jasper-Troupsburg 0

The Addison Knights defeated the Jasper-Troupsburg Wildcats 11-0 Tuesday night in Steuben County league action.

Leading the for the Knights on the mound was Gage Ames. Ames pitched all 5 innings for the Knights striking out 12 and allowing only one hit.

The Knights offense was lead by Keegan Risley who collected three hits including a double and four RBI.

Also contributing for Addison was Mike Benjamin with two hits including a double and Brayden Coletta with two hits and three runs scored.

Caleb Mills recorded the only hit for Jasper in the loss.

The Knights play Arkport / Canaseraga at home on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30.

Boys golf

Non-league

Addison 165, Hornell 194

INDIAN HILLS - Addison topped Hornell 165-194 in a non-league golf matchup Tuesday at Indian Hills Golf Course.

Danny Ames shot a 35 for the Knights followed by Luke Pepper (42), Braden Thompson (42), Connor Crooker (46), Elijah Hunt (57) and Tyler Vroman (58).

For Hornell, Alex Dilhle carded a 43 while Cameron Smith and Collin Buisch had 48’s.

Addison improves to 2-0 with the win and will host Canisteo-Greenwood today.

Girls golf

Horseheads 192, Moravia 254, Spencer-Van Etten 288

WILLOWCREEK - Horseheads won a tri-meet Tuesday that also included Moravia and Spencer-VanEtten at Willowcreek Golf Course.

"I thought the scores we put up with the wind were really good," Horseheads head coach Ed Browning said

Brooke Moffe led the way for the Blue Raiders, who had a team score of 192, with a 44. Moffe also netted her first varsity birdie with a three on hole No. 2.

Also for Horseheads, Lauren Augustine shot a 45, Emily Legare posted a 50 and Kendyl Murray carded a 53.

Moravia came in second with a team score of 254 and was led by Lindsay Smith’s 53. Spencer-VanEtten placed third with a 288 and was led by a 60 from Jennavieve VanGolder.

Horseheads improves to 5-1 with the win and will host Vestal Thursday at Willowcreek.

Boys Lacrosse

Elmira Notre Dame 15, Dryden 14

ELMIRA - Elmira Notre Dame topped Dryden 15-14 in overtime on a goal from Jake Baker Monday in a boys lacrosse matchup.

Owen Spring netted six goals and had three assists to lead the Crusaders while Baker posted three goals, Nick Viselli and Austin Jerzak recorded two goals and Stephen Schmidt and Andrew Armbruster contributed single goals.

Grant Crossley posted 17 saves for Elmira Notre Dame.

Garet Marsh led Dryden with five goals.

Outdoor track

Haverling 106, Dansville 33

DANSVILLE - Haverling topped Dansville 106-33 in a girls outdoor track contest Tuesday in Dansville.

"It was a great meet, our girls did really well despite the conditions," Haverling girls head coach Mike Clancy said. "I was proud of our effort."

Meredith Czajkowski was a triple individual winner for the Rams in the 100 meter (13.2), the 400 meter (1:07.2) and the long jump (13’7.25") and was part of the winning 400 meter relay that also included Bailey Walker, Bethany Smith and Sydney Burns (55.7).

Smith won the 200 meter dash in 29.2 and Burns took first in the 400 meter hurdles (1:20.3). Angela Beyler took first in the 3,000 meter dash in 13:15.4.

Beyler, Burns, Smith and Kambree Calkins won the 1,600 meter relay (4:53) and Lillian Dickson, Calkins, Abby Wright and Beyler placed first in the 3,200 meter relay (12:06.6).

In the field events, Cadin Taggart won the shotput (31’4"), McKenna Taggart was first in the discus (97’2.5"), Dickson took first in the triple jump (28’5"), Morgan Burns won the high jump (4’5") and bethany smith won the pole vault (7’6").

Haverling 79, Dansville 57

DANSVILLE - Haverling boys defeated Dansville 79-57 in a Livingston County outdoor track contest Tuesday.

Jeremiah Todd (11.7) and Thomas Binkowski (25.6) won the 100 meter and 200 meter dash, respectively for the Rams.

Dain Becker took first in the 800 meter (2:19.4).

Marcus Burns was a double individual winner in the 110 hurdles (20.2) and the 400 hurdles (1:11.5).

Burns, Tony Orfanidas, Becker and Patrick Koehler won the 3,200 meter relay in 10:01. Richard Miller, Binkowski, Nick Strong and Todd placed first in the 400 meter relay (48.5).

In field events, Strong won the triple jump (33’5"), Stratton won the high jump (5’3") and Koehler took first in the pole vault (7’6").

"Overall, it was a good start to the season," Haverling boys coach Todd Ludden said. "A lot of new boys on the team. New kids just getting used to what we’re about. I thought they competed well."