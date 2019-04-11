HORSEHEADS - Corning traveled to Horseheads and came away with a 17-6 victory Thursday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference girls lacrosse matchup.

"Horseheads is always a game you get up for because you know they are going to give you a game," Corning head coach Kevin Scanlon said. "They are a very athletic team and you have to play as a team to compete with them."

Riley Olmstead netted the first goal for the Hawks and the Blue Raiders responded with goal from McKenna Woodworth.

The Hawks then went on to score 10 straight goals and led the game 11-1 at halftime and rolled in the second half.

"I'm pleased with how we played in the first half by controlling possession and limiting their touches," said Scanlon. "That's key against athletic teams because it gets them out of their groove."

Olivia Tanneberger had five goals and two assists to lead Corning, Kenna Newman added four goals and three assists, Riley Davis posted three goals, Logan Olmstead had two goals and one assist, Riley Olmstead chipped in two goals and Jenna DiNardo contributed a goal.

Horseheads was led by Abby Christmas and Bella Carberry, who each had two goals while Woodworth and Sidnie Decker had single goals.

The Hawks only outscored the Blue Raiders 6-5 in the second half.

"We fought hard until the end," Horseheads head coach Kelly Reilly said. "We just had trouble winning the draws and that hurt us in the end."

Corning led Horseheads 14-8 on draw controls.

The Hawks improve to 6-1 with the victory and will host Ithaca Firday at 7:15 p.m. in their next game