CORNING - Laura Bennett tossed a shutout as Corning rolled to a 12-0 victory Thursday against Ithaca in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference softball matchup.

Bennett punched out 15 batters in six innings for Corning on the mound and had two hits and 3 RBI at the plate.

The Hawks scored 10 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to break the game open.

Ellie Daugherty had three hits and 4 RBIs and Kalea Faulk also added three hits and 4 RBIs.

“We’re playing good ball right now, we have to continue to get better,” Corning head coach MIke Johnston said.

Corning improves to 3-0 and will travel to the Myrtle Beach for the Grand Strand Softball Classic with its first game scheduled for Monday at 10 a.m.

Addison 19, Prattsburgh 4

PRATTSBURGH - Addison got offensive in its 19-4 win over Prattsburgh-Avoca Thursday in a softball matchup.

Sarah Learn had three hits and 5 runs scored for the Knights while Elaina Cornell added three hits and 4 RBIs while scoring three runs. Gabby Coletta chipped in two hits and Bella Benjamin contributed a double and 3 RBIs.

Danille Klem was 2 for 2 with two walks for Prattsburgh-Avoca.

Becca Knowles tossed six innings on the mound for the win for Addison.

“They’re a good team, they did a lot of the small things well,” Prattsburgh-Avoca head coach Julianna Sherman said. “We did a lot of really good things. We put the ball in play and I’m excitied to take on our next team.”

Addison improves to 2-4 with the win while P-A falls to 2-2.

Addison 44, Canisteo-Greenwood 16

ADDISON - Addison topped Canisteo-Greenwood 44-16 Wednesday in a Steuben County Athletic Association golf matchup.

Danny Ames led the Knights with a 38, followed by Braden Thompson (40), Connor Crooker (42), Elijah Hunt (50) and Caden Atwood (57).

For the Redskins, Weston Perry carded a 55, Augst Bryhm posted a 61 and Anthony Button had a 62.

Addison improves to 3-0 with the win.

Baseball

LCAA

Haverling 15, Wayland-Cohocton 2

BATH - The Rams were dominant in their 15-2 victory over Wayland-Cohocton at home on Thursday.

The Haverling offense pounded out 15 hits in the run-limit shortened affair.

Justin Marshall had three hits and scored 2 runs for the Rams and Cayden Mattison added three hits and 4 RBIs. Alex Sestak, Austin Palmer and Blake Hess all contributed two hits for the Rams.

Griffin Yastremski took the mound for the Rams and threw a complete game with seven strikeouts in only five innings.

With this win, the Rams are now 2 – 2 on the season and 1 – 0 in the LCAA League. The Rams bats have finally heated up as they head into spring break. In two games this week the Rams have pounded out 31 hits and scored 34 Runs.

The Rams' next game is scheduled for Monday, April 22 against Hornell.

Prattsburgh 10, Lima-Christian 4

PRATTSBURGH - Prattsburgh got past Lima-Christian 10-4 Thursday in a baseball contest.

Ethan Covert posted the win on the mound for the Vikings, throwing 6+ innings.

Mason Putnam was 2 for 2 with four runs scored and Caleb Clements had three hits including a home run in the first inning.

Prattsburgh posted two runs in three innings and three runs in one inning with only one inning without a run in the game.