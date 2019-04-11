HORSEHEADS - Two Blue Raider athletes, Madison Klein and Devin Woodworth, signed to compete at the next level Thursday at Horseheads High School.

Madison Klein signed a letter of intent to run at Iona College while Devin Woodworth signed commission papers to enter the Coast Guard Academy and wrestle.

Klein has been a standout runner for Horseheads with multiple Class A titles in all three sports (cross country, indoor/outdoor track and field), dozens of individual first place finishes and the school record in the 3000 meter run (10:21.94) to her credit.

Klein finishes as one of the most decorated runners in school history, but the feeling that her name is etched in the record books of the Horseheads running program hasn’t sunk in quite yet.

“It’s still surprising to me, I’m still processing that I’ve won Section IV championships,” Klein said. “I can still say those days that I won were some of the best days of my life so far. It’s cool to think people are going to keep talking about me. It’s a good feeling.”

Other Division I schools like Syracuse and Wake Forest were also in the running for Klein, but an overnight visit to Iona sealed her decision.

“It’s mostly because of the coaches and my connection with them and my connection with the team,” said Klein. “When I stayed there, I just knew they were a good fit for me.”

As a wrestler for Horseheads, Woodworth amassed 173 Career wins, setting a new school record, placed fourth at the New York State Championships in 2018 and 2019 and was a three-time Section IV champion.

“I’ve had a lot of success and fun wrestling for Horseheads,” said Woodworth. “I’ve created like a family here, and it’s going to be hard leaving that, but I know I’ll create another one at the Coast Guard Academy.”

Originally, Woodworth thought he was going to college to be a runner, but found the Coast Guard Academy had interest in him for the wrestling program, something he couldn’t pass up.

“When the Coast Guard Academy coach sent me an email one day asking me if I thought about wrestling there, I hadn’t, so I looked into it and I responded. Everything clicked from there, I like the school and the coaches.”