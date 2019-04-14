The Keuka College Women’s Lacrosse team moved to 11-0 on the season with a 21-3 North Eastern Athletic Conference victory over D’Youville College at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex on Saturday afternoon.

Keuka College (11-0, 5-0 NEAC) was led by Brenna Voigt (Penn Yan) with six goals. She was backed by Vanessa Tsarevich (Rochester) and Sydney Bloom (Penn Yan) with four goals apiece.

Keuka College 21 vs. D’Youville College 3

The Wolves opened the scoring with a tally by Vanessa Tsarevich 2:12 into the game on Saturday. Keuka then extended their lead with back-to-back goals by Brenna Voigt in less than a minutes. Following a goal by Madelaine Taylor (Oswego), Syndey Bloom performed the same feat as Voigt with back-to-back goals in less than a minute to give the Wolves a 6-0 lead. The Green and Gold would remain in control in the first half. Goalie Ally Thayer (Rome) made eight saves in the period for Keuka as the Wolves held the Spartans off the scoreboard and led 13-0 at the half.

Keuka College continued their run and pushed their lead to 17-0, scoring the first four goals of the second half. Midway through the second, D’Youville College broke the shutout with a goal, making it 17-1. The Spartans would add two more goals and Keuka added four as the Wolves continued onto the 21-3 North Eastern Athletic Conference victory.

Keuka College improves to 3-0 against D’Youville. Saturday was the first time that the two teams met as a conference game

The Wolves have scored 250 goals this season, third most in program history

There has been an assist on exactly half of those goals as the Wolves have 125 this year, moving to second on the single-season list

Kendall Neuberger (Penn Yan) scored two goals and added an assist. She moved into a tie for third in both career goals with Jennifer Burt (155) and career points with Brandy Shafer (220)

Brenna Voigt became the eighth player in program history to surpass 100 career goals. The sophomore now has 101 in just two years at Keuka College

Ally Thayer finished with a season-high 10 saves for the Wolves

The Wolves will face their toughest test of the season thus far next weekend. Keuka College will host Morrisville State next Friday at 4 p.m. and then welcome SUNY Poly to the Jephson Community Athletic Complex on Saturday for a 1 p.m. game. The Wolves, Mustangs, and Wildcats are the three remaining undefeated teams in the North Eastern Athletic Conference.