CORNING - The Hawks topped the Little Red 10-4 in a rematch of last season's Section IV Class A title game Monday on a frigid night in Corning.

"The kids were very excited, but it's one game of a potential three we will play against Ithaca," Corning head coach Chris Hogue said. "Tonight, I thought the defense played really well and Elon (Friends) played well in goal."

The Hawks came out on fire, scoring the first two goals of the contest in the first two minutes, but Ithaca responded with two goals of its own to tie the score just four minutes later.

"Give Ithaca credit, we came out hot and they got back into it," said Hogue.

Corning's Nik Nickerson found a cutting Brendyn Hogue with under a minute to go to give the Hawks a 3-2 lead heading into the second quarter.

"The goal at the end of the first quarter was big, it really gave us momentum," said Hogue.

Nickerson contributed to both scores from Corning in the second quarter with a unassisted falling down fade-away goal and with an assist to Seth Grottenthaler which gave the Hawks a 5-2 advantage at the break.

"Our defense started clamping down and the goals before half were big for our confidence," said Hogue.

Corning outscored Ithaca 5-2 in the second half to secure the victory.

Grottenthaler, Hogue, Neally and Bowler all had two goals for the Hawks and Eddie Gigliotti and Nickerson added single goals.

Elon Friends stopped eight shots in goal for Corning.

The Hawks (6-1) have now won six-straight games after dropping their opening game against Geneva and will host McQuaid Jesuit Wednesday at 2 p.m.

"We take one game at a time and hope to string some games together. We have a tough one Wednesday and we'll look to keep it going," said Hogue.