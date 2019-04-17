CORNING - A strong fourth quarter that included a superb defensive effort and timely scoring propelled Corning to its seventh win in a row Wednesday at home against McQuaid Jesuit by a score of 7-5.

“I thought the defense, like I said against Ithaca, really stepped up and they continued to get better today,” Corning head coach Chris Hogue said.

Tied at four after three quarters, the Hawks turned two man-up situations following McQuaid penalties into two Quinn Bowler goals in the first eight minutes of the final frame.

Max Ettinghausen responded for McQuaid two minutes later on an assist from Alex Klimowski to cut Corning’s lead to 6-5 with 2:53 to go in the contest.

McQuaid won the ensuing draw and drew a 30-second holding call on the Hawks with 2:28 to go.

Corning goalie Elon Friends had two key saves during the penalty and a McQuaid shot went into the back side of the net as the 30-second penalty expired.

“It was huge, our man down is getting better and better along with the defense,” Hogue said of the penalty kill. “I can’t be more proud of them and the way the kids played.”

Friends had 13 saves in the contest, holding McQuaid to just two goals after the first quarter.

“I thought Elon had his best game of the season, he played out of his mind today,” said Hogue.

Collin Neally sealed the game with 30.9 seconds left on a wrap-around shot from left side of the cage while falling down in between multiple McQuaid defenders.

“I told him, ‘Hold it, but if they’re going to come out and give you a step, you’ve got to go’,” said Hogue. “He did and that was the backbreaker.”

McQuaid started off strong with a 3-0 first quarter lead on goals from Ettinghausen, Paulie Chiariello and Nick Opett.

“It was two goals where we made a save and the balls rolling around in front of our crease and they picked it up and scored,” said Hogue. “Just not taking care of our house, basically, but it happens once in a while. We limited it the rest of the game.”

The Hawks weren’t successful with a man up in the first half, failing to convert on four chances.

“We’ve been pretty good man-up this year, but in the first half we struggled and didn’t even get good shots,” said Hogue.

The Hawks outscored the Knights 4-1 in the second quarter on two goals from Eddie Gigliotti and single scores from Nik Nickerson and Brendyn Hogue.

Corning improves to 7-1 and will travel to Binghamton today with start time slated for 7 p.m.

Despite the win streak, the head coach is preaching a level head for a team that figures to be one of the top teams in the section after a 14-2 record last season.

“One game at a time, now we go to Binghamton and get number eight,” said Hogue. “We want to keep getting better and keep working and that’s what they’re doing right now.”