JAMESTOWN — Recently, G2 Gymnastics of Shinglehouse, traveled to Jamestown to participate in the Annual Lucky Stars Gymnastics Invitational hosted by Stroups and Flips Gymnastics.

Almost 700 athletes represented 20 USA Gymnastics Clubs at the event. Twenty-nine athletes represented G2 Gymnastics. They turned in another strong performance as they placed against some very prestige and large teams, creating large age divisions.

Placing in the team division were XCEL Silvers - 3rd place, Level 2 - 4th place (large team division), and Level 3 - 4th place. Congratulations to bronze all around finisher: Level 3-Jenna Wylie (36.45) and beam champion: XCEL Gold – Ava Peterson (9.65). Other top 3 finishers were: Jenna Wylie-2nd bars (9.15), 2nd beam (9.30), 3rd floor (9.10); Kendra Niver-2nd beam (9.20); Genecis Easton-2nd beam (9.725), 3rd floor (9.60); Delaney Shay-3rd vault (9.50); Kaylee Oswald-3rd vault (9.55). Genecis Easton earned a gym record All Around score of 38.25.

The G2 Gymnastics Competitive Team will be representing us at the State Championships April 27 through May 19 for their respective level. G2 Gymnastics offers programming for boys and girls, starting at age 3. To get involved, register at www.g2gym.com, or email g2gymandfitness@gmail.com for more information. Online registration is available for the current five week session that ends May 4. You may enter the session at any time as space permits.

9.0 CLUB VAULT: Reagan Taylor-9.25, Skyler Cooper-9.05, Mialyn Hite-9.15, Delaney Shay-9.50, Olivia Fetzer-9.15, Kate Mitchell-9.20, Kaitlyn Gentzyel-9.50, Carly Reed-9.25, Catence Taylor-9.50, Addison Amidon-9.20, Emma Sisson-9.40, Irelyn Rounsville-9.10, Ashley Oswald-9.25, Kaylee Oswald-9.55, Genecis Easton-9.525, Lily Stedman-9.00 BARS: Ava Gentzyel-9.0, Kaitlyn Gentzyel-9.15, Carly Reed-9.05, Addison Amidon-9.075, Jenna Wylie-9.05, Mia Shaffer-9.275, Kaylee Oswald-9.30, Genecis Easton-9.40 BEAM: Reagan Taylor-9.15, Skyler Cooper-9.35, Ana Haynes-9.35, Delaney Shay-9.15, Olivia Fetzer-9.25, Ella Austin-9.15, Payton Danforth-9.10, Carly Reed-9.175, Jenna Wylie-9.30, Kendra Niver-9.20, Mia Shaffer-9.45, Kaylee Oswald-9.425, Genecis Easton-9.725, Ava Peterson-9.65 FLOOR: Delaney Shay-9.125, Carly Reed-9.10, Catence Taylor-9.40, Addison Amidon-9.15, Jenna Wylie-9.10, Kaylee Oswald-9.575, Genecis Easton-9.60, Ava Peterson-9.125

ALL AROUND CLUB 34.00: Reagan Taylor-34.625, Mialyn Hite-34.80, Ella Austin-34.85, Payton Danforth-34.475, Ava Gentzyel-34.375, Reese Thompson-34.175, Kendra Niver-34.85, Lily Stedman-34.225 35.00: Ana Haynes-35.225, Olivia Fetzer-35.125, Kaitlyn Gentzyel-35.90, Addison Amidon-35.975, Ava Peterson-35.475 36.00: Skyler Cooper-36.00, Delaney Shay-36.375, Carly Reed-36.575, Catence Taylor-36.275, Jenna Wylie-36.45, Mia Shaffer-36.075 37.00: Kaylee Oswald-37.85 38.00: Genecis Easton-38.25

Full Meet Results: LEVEL 2 Reagan Taylor: vault-9.25-8th, bars-8.00, beam-9.15-6th, floor-8.225, AA-34.625-12th Skyler Cooper: vault-9.05, bars-8.75, beam-9.35-5th, floor-8.85-16th, AA-36.00-14th Mialyn Hite: vault-9.15-14th, bars-8.45, beam-8.60, floor-8.60, AA-36.80-24th Ana Haynes: vault-8.675, bars-8.30, beam-9.35-6th, floor-8.90-14th, AA-35.225-20th Delaney Shay: vault-9.50-3rd, bars-8.60, beam-9.15-9th, floor-9.125-7th, AA-36.375-10th Olivai Fetzer: vault-9.15-13th, bars-8.0, beam-9.25-8th, floor-8.725, AA-35.125-19th Ella Austin: vault-8.475, bars-8.75, beam-9.15, floor-8.475, AA-34.85-19th Layla Willow: vault-8.75, bars-7.80, beam-8.50, floor-8.75, AA-33.80-24th Payton Danforth: vault-8.10, bars-8.75, beam-9.10, floor-8.525, AA-34.475-14th LEVEL 3 Ava Gentzyel: vault-8.90, bars-9.10-4th, beam-7.675, floor-8.70-11th, AA-34.375-12th Kate Mitchell: vault-9.20-8th, bars-8.15, beam-8.375-12th, floor-8.175, AA-33.90-15th Kaitlyn Gentzyel: vault-9.50-8th, bars-9.15-5th, beam-8.45, floor-8.80, AA-35.90-13th Carly Reed: vault-9.25, bars-8.925, beam-8.45, floor-9.45-5th, AA-36.575-7th Reese Thompson: vault-8.95, bars-8.15, beam-8.575, floor-8.50, AA-34.175-19th Catence Taylor: vault-9.50-6th, bars-8.925, beam-8.45, floor-9.40-5th, AA-36.275-10th Addison Amidon: vault-9.20, bars-9.075-6th, beam-8.55, floor-9.15-11th, AA-35.975-12th Jenna Wylie: vault-8.90, bars-9.15-2nd, beam-9.30-2nd, floor-9.10-3rd, AA-36.45-3rd Emma Sisson: vault-9.40-7th, bars-7.375, beam-7.925, floor-8.55, AA-33.25-13th LEVEL 4 Brielle Fidurko: vault-8.40-5th, bars-7.80, beam-8.825-4th, floor-8.75-5th, AA-33.775-5th Kendra Niver: vault-8.35, bars-8.45, beam-9.20-2nd, floor-8.85-6th, AA-34.85-4th LEVEL 5 Irelyn Rounsville: vault-9.10-3rd, bars-8.35, beam-7.65, floor-8.60, AA-33.70-9th Adelyn Walker: vault-8.35, bars-7.55, beam-7.90, floor-7.75, AA-31.55-24th Ashley Oswald: vault-9.25-4th, bars-8.20, beam-7.65, floor-8.85, AA-33.95-9th XCEL SILVER Mia Shaffer: vault- 8.50, bars-9.25, beam-9.45-12th, floor-8.85, AA-36.075-19th Kaylee Oswald: vault- 9.55-3rd, bars-9.30, beam-9.425-10th, floor-9.575-4th, AA-37.85-10th Genecis Easton: vault-9.525-4th, bars-9.40-14th, beam-9.725-2nd, floor-9.60-3rd, AA-38.25-4th Lily Stedman: vault-9.0, bars-8.05, beam-8.75, floor-8.425, AA-34.225-27th XCEL GOLD Ava Peterson: vault-8.50, bars-8.20, beam-9.65-1st, floor-9.125, AA-35.475-17th